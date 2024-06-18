Winners Revealed For the Second Annual Portee Leadership Connection Scholarship

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rotary Club of Carmel has announced their 2024 Portee Leadership Connection Scholarship recipients who attended the 2023 Leadership Connection, a branded program of the Rotary Club of Carmel. Recipients included Maritza Hernandez, Manuel Gomez, and Cristian Gonzalez, each of whom attended Christel House Watanabe High School in Indianapolis; Kamia Price of Simon Youth Academy at Circle Centre Mall, Indianapolis; and Roshani Guragain who attended Carmel High School.

Thanks to the combined efforts of Danny Portee and the Rotary Club of Carmel, scholarships for the Portee Leadership Connection Scholarship grew from $1,000 to $2,000 for five worthy recipients. In addition, each awardee was presented with a laptop computer.

Their $2,000 can be used for tuition at a college, university, community college or trade school.

Selections, based upon equal emphasis on merit and need, are made by a committee at Professional Management Enterprises, a nationally recognized, Indianapolis-based staffing company led by Danny Portee.

Winners received their awards at the June meeting of the Rotary Club of Carmel and were accompanied by family members.

During the Rotary Club meeting, Rotarian Sharleen Miller and Danny Portee shared two copies of the book, "13 Things Strong Kids Do," which will be donated to the libraries of two Carmel elementary schools sponsored by the Rotary Club of Carmel.

For more information about the Leadership Connection, what they do, and upcoming events, visit RotaryLeadershipConnection.com.

