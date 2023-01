Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Cassie Rentfrow - THE BOOK OF EVIL - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation



Runners-Up: Ta'Korei Moore - THE GREATEST SHOWMAN: A CELEBRATION OF HUMANITY - First Presbyterian Theater, Grant Blauvet - THE GREATEST SHOWMAN: A CELEBRATION OF HUMANITY - First Presbyterian Theater, Michael Bartkiewicz - THE BOOK OF EVIL - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Britney Lombardi - HAIRSPRAY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Leslie Beauchamp - HAIRSPRAY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre, Mandie Kolkman / Ashley Benninghoff - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Three Rivers Music Theatre & Fort Wayne Dance Collective, Heather Closson - BRIGHT STAR - Arena Dinner Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Kelly Gomes - HAIRSPRAY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Angela Sahli - SEUSSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Kelly Gomes - AMERICAN IDIOT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation, Alyssa Wellington & Jill Bixler - BRIGHT STAR - Arena Dinner Theatre

Best Dance Production

Winner: COLLECTIVE EXPRESSIONS - Fort Wayne Dance Collective



Runners-Up: VODOU UNVEILED - Fort Wayne Dance Collective

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Andrew Sherman - HAIRSPRAY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Mandie Kolkman & Andy Planck - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Three Rivers Music Theatre & Fort Wayne Dance Collective, Christopher J Murphy - ELF JR. - Fort Wayne Youtheatre, Andrew Sherman - AMERICAN IDIOT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Alex Leavell - SLAUGHTERHOUSE FIVE - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation



Runners-Up: Christopher J. Murphy - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - First Presbyterian Theater, Reuben Albaugh - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Civic Theatre, Christopher J. Murphy - CLUE - Arena Dinner Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: HAIRSPRAY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Thestre



Runners-Up: AMERICAN IDIOT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - First Presbyterian Theater

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jacob Zeigler - HAIRSPRAY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Jacob Zeigler - AMERICAN IDIOT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation, Rae Surface - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Fort Wayne Youtheatre, Luke Holliger - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Three Rivers Music Theatre & Fort Wayne Dance Collective

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Brandon Porter - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Three Rivers Music Theatre & Fort Wayne Dance Collective



Runners-Up: Gary Amstutz - THE GREATEST SHOWMAN: A CELEBRATION OF HUMANITY - First Presbyterian Theater, Ben Wedler - BRIGHT STAR - Arena Dinner Theatre, Mindy Cox - ADDAMS FAMILY - Summit City Music Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: HAIRSPRAY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre



Runners-Up: AMERICAN IDIOT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation, ELF JR. - Fort Wayne Youtheatre, SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Three Rivers Music Theatre & Fort Wayne Dance Collective

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Rachel Lopez - HAIRSPRAY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Adam Cesarz - AMERICAN IDIOT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation, Owen Saalfrank - HAIRSPRAY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre, Josiah Beights - ELF JR. - Fort Wayne Youtheatre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Cassandra Smith - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - First Presbyterian Theater



Runners-Up: Brad Beauchamp - SLAUGHTERHOUSE FIVE - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation, Todd Frymier - CLUE - Arena Dinner Theatre, Carolyn Stouder - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Arena Dinner Theatre

Best Play

Winner: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - First Presbyterian Theater



Runners-Up: SLAUGHTERHOUSE FIVE - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation, NOISES OFF - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, CLUE - Arena Dinner Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jacob Zeigler - HAIRSPRAY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Jacob Zeigler - AMERICAN IDIOT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation, Rae Surface - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - First Presbyterian Theater, Jordan Plohr - BRIGHT STAR - Arena Dinner Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jacob Zeigler - HAIRSPRAY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Jacob Zeigler - AMERICAN IDIOT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation Tera Woolley - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Three Rivers Music Theatre & Fort Wayne Dance Collective

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Takorei Moore - HAIRSPRAY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Jayden Cano - AMERICAN IDIOT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation, Addi Antribus - HAIRSPRAY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre, Caleb Cox - HAIRSPRAY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Skyler Neuhaus - SLAUGHTER HOUSE FIVE - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation



Runners-Up: Jordyn Leininger - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Fort Wayne Youtheatre, Chrissy Weadick - CLUE - Arena Dinner Theatre, Dustin Hornbeak - SLAUGHTER HOUSE FIVE - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Fort Wayne Youtheatre



Runners-Up: LITTLE MERMAID - Oak Farm Montessori, LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Oak Farm Montessori, MAKING 'LITTLE WOMEN' - Fort Wayne Youtheatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation



Runners-Up: Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Fort Wayne Youtheatre, First Presbyterian Theater