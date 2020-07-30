The Embassy Theatre Welcomes Back Patrons with 19th Amendment Film Series

The six-film series highlighting the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th amendment

The Embassy Theatre is reopening to Fort Wayne audiences with a six-film series highlighting the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th amendment, Wane.com reports.

The films will run July 31 through August 30. Safety precautions will be in place for patrons and staff to maintain social distance including marked doors, spaced out seating with specific "ticketed zones," and no intermissions.

The Embassy is located at 125 W Jefferson Boulevard in Fort Wayne.

According to Wane.com, "the first two films are black and white Buster Keaton comedies with accompaniment from two prominent organists who will play the Grande Page Pipe Organ during these timeless classics." See the full schedule below.

Seven Chances

Featuring Organist Clark Wilson

Friday, July 31

Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $10

Cops

Featuring Organist Cletus Goens

Saturday, August 1

Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $10

Milk

Sunday, August 9

Doors at 2 p.m. Show at 3 p.m.

Free

Suffragette

Sunday, August 16

Doors at 2 p.m. Show at 3 p.m.

Free

9 to 5

Sunday, August 23

Doors at 2 p.m. Show at 3 p.m.

Free

Mary Poppins

Sunday, August 30

Doors at 2 p.m. Show at 3 p.m.

Free

