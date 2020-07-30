The Embassy Theatre Welcomes Back Patrons with 19th Amendment Film Series
The six-film series highlighting the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th amendment
The Embassy Theatre is reopening to Fort Wayne audiences with a six-film series highlighting the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th amendment, Wane.com reports.
The films will run July 31 through August 30. Safety precautions will be in place for patrons and staff to maintain social distance including marked doors, spaced out seating with specific "ticketed zones," and no intermissions.
The Embassy is located at 125 W Jefferson Boulevard in Fort Wayne.
According to Wane.com, "the first two films are black and white Buster Keaton comedies with accompaniment from two prominent organists who will play the Grande Page Pipe Organ during these timeless classics." See the full schedule below.
Seven Chances
Featuring Organist Clark Wilson
Friday, July 31
Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10
Cops
Featuring Organist Cletus Goens
Saturday, August 1
Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10
Milk
Sunday, August 9
Doors at 2 p.m. Show at 3 p.m.
Free
Suffragette
Sunday, August 16
Doors at 2 p.m. Show at 3 p.m.
Free
9 to 5
Sunday, August 23
Doors at 2 p.m. Show at 3 p.m.
Free
Mary Poppins
Sunday, August 30
Doors at 2 p.m. Show at 3 p.m.
Free