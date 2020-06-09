The Community Arts Academy Presents Online Summer Camp

The Community Arts Academy presents an online virtual reality camp. This summer camp is perfect for online instruction! Middle and high school aged-campers will learn how to create virtual worlds through advanced technology. Participants will create and manipulate their own virtual worlds, and learn to 3-D print interactive models.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR: Andres Montenegro

Andres Montenegro is an associate professor of art and design at Purdue Fort Wayne. His work develops immersive environments using real time 3D animations while integrating physical computing in installations based on interactive responses and multichannel projections.

Online Virtual Reality Camp

July 6 - 10

Andres Montenegro, director

Registration Fee: $199

