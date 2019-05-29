THE COLOR PURPLE to Play Embassy Theater Fall 2019

The national tour of the highly acclaimed Broadway revival, The Color Purple will play the Embassy Theater for one night only on Oct. 29, 2019.

The Color Purple is the 2016 Tony Award® winner for Best Musical Revival! Hailed as "a direct hit to the heart" (The Hollywood Reporter), this joyous American classic has conquered Broadway in an all-new "ravishingly reconceived production that is a glory to behold" (The New York Times).

With a soul-raising, Grammy®-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, The Color Purple gives an exhilarating new spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story. Don't miss this stunning re-imagining of an epic story about a young woman's journey to love and triumph in the American South. Experience the exhilarating power of this Tony-winning triumph that New York Magazine calls "one of the greatest revivals ever."

The musical is part of the 2019-2020 Broadway at the Embassy season, which includes other stage favorites such as: Fiddler on the Roof, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Waitress and CATS.

For more information and tickets, tap here.





