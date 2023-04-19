Storytelling Arts of Indiana To Close 35th Season With A Celebration of Mother Earth

Storytelling Arts of Indiana closes its 35th season as it honors Earth Day. Tickets are on sale for "Mother Earth" featuring Heather Forest and Beth Horner on Saturday, April 29 at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center. Audiences can also choose to watch the show via livestream.

Heather Forest is a modern-day bard, who wrote and composed "EARTHSONG," a musical monologue about the cosmological, geological, and anthropological history of life on Earth. "EARTHSONG" won the Best Composer Award in the United Solo Festival in New York.

Beth Horner's humor has been described as having "a wit so sharp you can shave with it!" She'll tell an inspiring, humorous, and musical tale of one city's triumph over sewage, of all things, called "The Pipeline Blues."

Online via Zoom and in person at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W Ohio Street, Indianapolis. Tickets are $20 for an individual, online or in person, $35 for a household to watch the livestream and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.

Heather Forest's unique minstrel style of storytelling blends original music, folk guitar, poetry, prose and the sung and spoken word. She has toured her repertoire of world folktales for the past 30 years throughout the U.S and abroad. She is a National Storytelling Network 1997 Circle of Excellence Award winner, who's performed at the Smithsonian and MoMA. Forest founded Story Arts, a cultural arts organization that presents storytelling concerts and workshops in schools, theaters, and community centers in the Long Island area. Learn more here.

Beth Horner came to the art of storytelling naturally, having been raised in Boone County, Missouri by a city grandmother who told her fairy tales learned from library books, an English professor mother who introduced her to literature and poetry, and a farmer/meteorologist father who regaled her with stories of her ancestors - of both good and questionable repute! She is a National Storytelling Network 2007 Circle of Excellence Award winner and has told stories for NASA and National Geographic. Visit her website.

Since 1988, Storytelling Arts of Indiana has introduced the art of storytelling by creating environments where Hoosiers can hear and share stories and by showcasing tellers who inspire diverse audiences. SAI provides programming year round, including public performances, As I Recall storytelling guilds, weekly storytelling at the bedsides of patients at a local children's hospital, performances at youth day camps, Indy Story Slams, The Life Stories Project, Hear Our Stories: The Life and Afterlife of Incarceration, and the annual Liar's Contest at Indiana State Fair.