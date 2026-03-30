SUNSET BOULEVARD to Close Actors Theatre of Indiana 2025–26 Season

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Actors Theatre of Indiana is bringing its 2025–2026 season to a close with Sunset Boulevard, running April 24 through May 10. Based on the iconic Paramount Pictures film, Sunset Boulevard is a sweeping, cinematic musical that pulls audiences into the glittering and dangerous world of old Hollywood, where fame fades but ambition never dies.

Featuring a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, this haunting story explores the price of fame, the illusion of youth, and the desperate need to be seen. At the center is Norma Desmond, a former silent film star who refuses to accept that her time has passed. Secluded in her decaying mansion and clinging to fantasies of a triumphant return, Norma lives in a world of illusion, until struggling screenwriter Joe Gillis stumbles into her life.

The cast features Judy Fitzgerald and Don Farrell, who previously starred together in ATI's production of Sweeney Todd.