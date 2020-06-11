Garth Brooks to Hold One-Night Concert Event for Indiana Drive-In Theatres
19 drive-in movie theatres across the state of Indiana will be showing a one-night-only Garth Brooks concert, The Indy Channel reports.
Tickets will go on sale on June 19. The cost is $100, which covers one passenger car or SUV.
For more ticket information and a full list of locations in North America CLICK HERE.
Below is a list of all drive-in theaters in Indiana where the performance will be shown:
Tibbs Drive-In Theatre
480 S. Tibbs Avenue, Indianapolis, IN, 46241
Starlite Drive-In
7630 South Old State Road 37, Bloomington, IN, 47403
Moon Lite Drive-In Theatre
5048 N. Lafayette Ave., Terre Haute, IN, 47805
Georgetown Drive-in
8200 State Rd. 64, Georgetown, IN, 47122
Melody Drive-in
7055 Highway 35 South, Knox, IN, 46534
13-24 Drive-in
890 North Road 13, Wabash, IN, 46992
49'er Drive-in Theatre
675 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso, IN, 46383
Auburn Garrett Drive-in
1014 State Route 8, Garrett, IN, 46738
Bel-Air Drive-in
337 North Route 421, Versailles, IN, 47042
Canary Creek Outdoor Cinema
870 Mallory Parkway, Franklin, IN, 46130
CenterBrook Drive-in Theater
6735 Route 67 North, Martinsville, IN, 46151
Cinema 67 Drive-in
2037 State Highway 67, Spencer, IN, 47460
Holiday Drive-in
646 N. State R. 161, Rockport, IN, 47625
Holiday Drive-in
1055 IN-37, Mitchell, IN, 47446
Hummel Drive-in
2870 East Route 32, Winchester, IN, 47394
Huntington Drive-in
1291 Condit Street, Huntington, IN, 46750
Lake Shore Drive-in
100 Rickey Road, Monticello, IN, 47960
M.E.L.S at the Starlite Drive-In
8721 N. State Road 39, Thorntown, IN, 46071
TriWay Theatre
4400 North Michigan Road, Plymouth, IN 46563
