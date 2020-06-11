Garth Brooks to Hold One-Night Concert Event for Indiana Drive-In Theatres

19 drive-in movie theatres across the state of Indiana will be showing a one-night-only Garth Brooks concert, The Indy Channel reports.

Tickets will go on sale on June 19. The cost is $100, which covers one passenger car or SUV.

For more ticket information and a full list of locations in North America CLICK HERE.

Below is a list of all drive-in theaters in Indiana where the performance will be shown:

Tibbs Drive-In Theatre

480 S. Tibbs Avenue, Indianapolis, IN, 46241

Starlite Drive-In

7630 South Old State Road 37, Bloomington, IN, 47403

Moon Lite Drive-In Theatre

5048 N. Lafayette Ave., Terre Haute, IN, 47805

Georgetown Drive-in

8200 State Rd. 64, Georgetown, IN, 47122

Melody Drive-in

7055 Highway 35 South, Knox, IN, 46534

13-24 Drive-in

890 North Road 13, Wabash, IN, 46992

49'er Drive-in Theatre

675 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso, IN, 46383

Auburn Garrett Drive-in

1014 State Route 8, Garrett, IN, 46738

Bel-Air Drive-in

337 North Route 421, Versailles, IN, 47042

Canary Creek Outdoor Cinema

870 Mallory Parkway, Franklin, IN, 46130

CenterBrook Drive-in Theater

6735 Route 67 North, Martinsville, IN, 46151

Cinema 67 Drive-in

2037 State Highway 67, Spencer, IN, 47460

Holiday Drive-in

646 N. State R. 161, Rockport, IN, 47625

Holiday Drive-in

1055 IN-37, Mitchell, IN, 47446

Hummel Drive-in

2870 East Route 32, Winchester, IN, 47394

Huntington Drive-in

1291 Condit Street, Huntington, IN, 46750

Lake Shore Drive-in

100 Rickey Road, Monticello, IN, 47960

M.E.L.S at the Starlite Drive-In

8721 N. State Road 39, Thorntown, IN, 46071

TriWay Theatre

4400 North Michigan Road, Plymouth, IN 46563

