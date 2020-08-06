Fort Wayne Philharmonic to Play James Cultural Plaza

The Philharmonic's small groups will play on August 15 and September 6.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic is set to play the James Cultural Plaza in August and September, according to the DeKalb Community Calendar.

The James Cultural Plaza is located on 7th and Jackson streets in Auburn.

The first performance will be held on August 15 at 8:30 p.m. and will feature The Resonators, a quartet from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic including a harp, violin, bass and percussion.

The second performance will be held on September 6 at 7:30 p.m. and will feature the Philharmonic's small group with a flute, oboe and cello trio.

Read the full list of performances HERE.

The Philharmonic's Vision Statement: The Fort Wayne Philharmonic will be one of the most vibrant, highly acclaimed and financially healthy orchestras in the country, assuring its position as the cornerstone of the regional arts community. It will perform great art in the most excellent possible manner, and create innovative programs across many styles and media, resulting in exceptional experiences for each individual as they are enticed, engaged and thrilled.

