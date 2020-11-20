Fort Wayne Ballet Moves THE NUTCRACKER Online

Fort Wayne Ballet will bring its production of The Nutcracker to the online stage.

A story of a young girl, a Nutcracker prince, and the evil Mouse King that brings together the whole family for an experience of holiday magic - and a fantastic journey to the Kingdom of Sweets! It's more than a family tradition - it's a holiday feast for the eyes and ears!

Due to Covid-19 guidelines and protocols from the State and local Health Department, all December 4-13 in-person performances of Fort Wayne Ballet's Original The Nutcracker are cancelled; however, the company will offer a Virtual Film viewing of the full version of The Nutcracker which was recently taped for ticket holders and for purchase. The full-length Nutcracker film will be available to watch online Friday, December 4th at 6pm through Sunday, December 6th at 6pm and Friday, December 11th at 6pm through Sunday, December 13th at 6pm.

Learn more at https://fortwayneballet.org/performances/fall-season/

