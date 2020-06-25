Embassy Theatre to Host Summer Nights Concerts

Embassy Theatre will be moving forward with their annual Summer Nights concert series both in-person and virtually.

The series focuses on musical performances by local artists including Shelly Dixon Band, Sunny Taylor, Joe Justice and many more.

The start of the season was delayed until June, but will now open with necessary health precautions and scheduled livestreams.

According to the theatre, the Embassy is "capping capacity at 45 patrons in the facility at a given time. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to guarantee access to each event."

Learn more about the event and buy tickets on the theatre's site HERE.

