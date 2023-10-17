Actors Theatre of Indiana Begins its 2023-2024 Season With GREATEST HITS Vol. 2

Click Here is beginning its 19th season of bringing Broadway to your Backyard in Carmel, Indiana. What better way to kick off the season than with a special one-night-only showcase of powerful performances and fan favorites. Patrons loved Greatest Hits Volume 1 so much that they demanded more. ATI has responded enthusiastically with Volume 2, featuring all new hits!

See powerful favorites and the songs that brought down the house from SWEENEY TODD , WORKING, CABARET, THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, NUNSENSE, FOREVER PLAID, MY FAIR LADY and more!

It’s just for one night and guaranteed to be a full house, so get your tickets early. The show starts at 7:30 pm on October 28 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. You can get your tickets at atistage.org or by calling The Center for the Performing Arts box office at 317. 843-3800.