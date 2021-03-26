AMERICAN SON Comes to the Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre

American Son By Christopher Demos-Brown comes to the Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre on May 21, 2021 at 7:30 pm.

Presented by Genesis Outreach Inc. The acclaimed Broadway play and 2020 Emmy nominated film, American Son, is a gripping tale about who we are as a nation, and how we deal with familial relationships, love, loss, and identity.

An estranged couple, Kendra and Scott, must confront their feelings about race and bias after discovering their missing teenage son is actually being detained by the local police following an overnight traffic stop.

Their disparate histories and backgrounds inform their assumptions and fears as they try to find out what has happened to their son. The heart-wrenching play will leave you on the edge of your seat, featuring an interpretive dance sequence and soul-stirring musical performance with post-show commentary nightly.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://fwembassytheatre.org/events/genesis-outreach-american-son/.