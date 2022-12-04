A CHRISTMAS CAROL is Now Playing at Beef & Boards

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Performances run through December 20.

Dec. 04, 2022  
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is proud to present its special one-hour production of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. The one-hour stage adaptation of the beloved tale about redemption against all odds is now on stage for just 10 performances through Dec. 20.

Ebenezer Scrooge is a miserly businessman whose bitterness has increased with age. He cares little for the needs of his fellow man, preferring to keep money in his pocket rather than coal on the fire. His employee, Bob Cratchit, faithfully endures the ongoing chill from both his workplace and his boss.

Faithfully, he keeps Scrooge in his prayers even through his own family is struggling to survive on the meager salary he earns. The health of Cratchit's young son, Tiny Tim, is as poor as the family is financially, but Scrooge's heart is unmoved, and his coffers remain unopened.

Scrooge's inhumanity becomes so intense that it stirs the spirit of his late business partner, Jacob Marley, who appears to him on Christmas Eve. Marley tells Scrooge he will be visited by three more spirits, and advises to heed the messages they bring. The ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come then appear to Scrooge in succession - reminding him of what was, pointing out what is, and showing him what will be should he continue on his present path. Not only will his life be quickly forgotten if he maintains his miserly ways, but those around him face hardships that he could have easily prevented.

Jeff Stockberger plays the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, with Jacob Butler as Bob Cratchit, and Michael Davis as Jacob Marley. Joining them are David Buergler as Fred, and Hannah Boswell as Mrs. Cratchit. The ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come are played by Jameelah Leaundra, Tristan Ross, and Austin Stodghill respectively.

A Christmas Carol is directed by Elizabeth Payne and choreographed by Ron Morgan. Music arrangements are by Michael Hoagland, with Debbie Myers as musical director.

Tickets for Beef & Boards' production of A Christmas Carol range from $40 to $48 and include Chef Larry Stoops' holiday buffet. Parking is always free. For tickets, show schedule, or additional details, visit beefandboards.com. For more information, call the box office at 317.872.9664.




