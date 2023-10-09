Pamela Kilpeläinen and pianist Piia Kristiina Come to Tampere This Week

Singer Pamela Kilpeläinen and pianist Piia Kristiina lead the listeners to French atmospheres, strong stories and great emotions.

The atmospheric concert includes the most beautiful French chansons, e.g. Edith Piaf and Patricia Kaas as well as domestic classics translated into French. A few songs are also in Finnish, such as the beloved Umbrellas of Cherbourg . The spice is also a completely new chanson.

Pamela Kilpeläinen has been performing French music for a long time in various ensembles and has also made music in France. The French evening brings the magic of chansons to the tunes of two strong interpreters!

The performance is on 11 October 2023.