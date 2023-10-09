Pamela Kilpeläinen and pianist Piia Kristiina Come to Tampere This Week

The performance is on 11 October 2023.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
EINO LEINO'S WANDERINGS - MORE AND LESS AS MUSE Comes to Tampere Photo 2 EINO LEINO'S WANDERINGS - MORE AND LESS AS MUSE Comes to Tampere

Pamela Kilpeläinen and pianist Piia Kristiina Come to Tampere This Week

Singer Pamela Kilpeläinen and pianist Piia Kristiina lead the listeners to French atmospheres, strong stories and great emotions.

The atmospheric concert includes the most beautiful French chansons, e.g. Edith Piaf and Patricia Kaas as well as domestic classics translated into French. A few songs are also in Finnish, such as the beloved Umbrellas of Cherbourg . The spice is also a completely new chanson.

Pamela Kilpeläinen has been performing French music for a long time in various ensembles and has also made music in France. The French evening brings the magic of chansons to the tunes of two strong interpreters!

The performance is on 11 October 2023.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Finland

1
EINO LEINOS WANDERINGS - MORE AND LESS AS MUSE Comes to Tampere Photo
EINO LEINO'S WANDERINGS - MORE AND LESS AS MUSE Comes to Tampere

EINO LEINO'S EKSÄT - more and less as muse, written and performed by Helsinki actress Pinja Hahtola, is a hilariously funny and insightful monologue play. As the name suggests, the performance marches onto the stage with a whole group of Eino Leino's chosen ones.

2
ALL MY FRIENDS Comes to Tampere This Month Photo
ALL MY FRIENDS Comes to Tampere This Month

All My Friends comes to Tampere this month. Performances run 27 September - 22 March 2024. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

3
RUNORAATI Comes to Tampere This Month Photo
RUNORAATI Comes to Tampere This Month

Runoraati comes to Tampere this month. Performances run 26 September - 12 December. Learn ore about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

4
NORMINÄYTELMÄ Comes to Tampere Next Week Photo
NORMINÄYTELMÄ Comes to Tampere Next Week

NORMINÄYTELMÄ is headed to Tampere next week! Performances will run 12-23 September. Learn more about the production and how to purchase tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway Video
Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT Video
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Finland SHOWS

Recommended For You