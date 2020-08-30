Ooppera Baletti Will Present COVID FAN TUTTE

The new libretto to the score of Mozart’s Così fan tutte will be written by Minna Lindgren.

The first opera in Ooppera Baletti's autumn repertoire will be Covid fan tutte, featuring soprano Karita Mattila and conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen. The new libretto to the score of Mozart's Così fan tutte will be written by Minna Lindgren.

The premiere of Covid fan tutte will take place at the end of August. Directed by Jussi Nikkilä, the opera will be sung by Finland's most prominent soloists, including Karita Mattila, Miina-Liisa Värelä, Tommi Hakala, Johanna Rusanen, Tuomas Katajala, and Waltteri Torikka. Minna Lindgren will write a topical libretto to the score of Mozart's Così fan tutte, combining elements of satire and reality shows.

Learn more at https://oopperabaletti.fi/en/repertoire-and-tickets/covid-fan-tutte/.

