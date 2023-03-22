BLUES BIZARRE Comes to Tampere

Blues Bizarre is the newest name in modern blues from Helsinki. In the band's music, traditional rootsy blues are mixed with several different influences ranging from oriental tones to psychedelic blues. Thanks to its strong jam band foundation and the wide spectrum of its own songs, Blues Bizarre is establishing its position as one of the most original representatives of newer blues.

The performance is set for 14 September.

Members:

Sylvi Saarekas - guitar and vocals

Marko Karppi - guitar

Nikolas Rissanen - bass

Leevi Heikkilä - drums