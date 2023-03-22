Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLUES BIZARRE Comes to Tampere

The performance is set for 14 September.

Mar. 22, 2023  
Blues Bizarre is the newest name in modern blues from Helsinki. In the band's music, traditional rootsy blues are mixed with several different influences ranging from oriental tones to psychedelic blues. Thanks to its strong jam band foundation and the wide spectrum of its own songs, Blues Bizarre is establishing its position as one of the most original representatives of newer blues.

Members:
Sylvi Saarekas - guitar and vocals
Marko Karppi - guitar
Nikolas Rissanen - bass
Leevi Heikkilä - drums




