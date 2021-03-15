Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fayetteville's Ultimate Lip Sync Showdown Comes to Crown Ballroom

The show was rescheduled from 2020 due to COVID-19.

Mar. 15, 2021  
Fayetteville's Ultimate Lip Sync Showdown comes to Crown Ballroom this week. This event is an evening of music, fun and frivolity as local "celebrities" battle it out! Proceeds will benefit the Child Advocacy Center - a place of healing and hope for child abuse victims.

Following recommendations of health officials regarding measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, Fayetteville's Ultimate Lip Sync Showdown was rescheduled to March 20, 2021.

For patrons who purchased tickets for the 2020 show, refunds will be provided at the point of purchase . For more information regarding ticket refunds, please call the Crown Complex ticketing hotline at 1-888-257-6208.

Visit www.CACFayNC.org for more information.


