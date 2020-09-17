Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Carolina Civic Center to Host Gospel Duo The Spencers

The Spotlight on Local Talent virtual concert series continues this Saturday, September 19 with married couple David and Tiffany Spencer.

Sep. 17, 2020  

The gospel duo, The Spencers, will be participating in the Carolina Civic Center's virtual concert series, The Robesonian reports.

The pre-taped online concerts are being held in place of live performances, which are postponed at the Center until spring 2021.

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is a beautifully-restored 1928 treasure listed on the National Register of Historic Places.



