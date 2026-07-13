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World Ballet Company Will Perform SWAN LAKE With a Live Orchestra in Grand Forks

The performance is on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.

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World Ballet Company Will Perform SWAN LAKE With a Live Orchestra in Grand Forks

The World Ballet Company will bring Swan Lake to the Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center in Grand Forks on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at 7 p.m., featuring a live orchestra alongside a cast of 50 international dancers.

The production presents Tchaikovsky's classic ballet with more than 150 hand-sewn costumes and handcrafted sets, bringing the story of Prince Siegfried, Odette, and the sorcerer Von Rothbart to life. Audiences can expect iconic moments including the Dance of the Little Swans and the BLACK SWAN's famous 32 fouettés, accompanied by Tchaikovsky's score performed live.

Based in Los Angeles, World Ballet Company is led by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick and tours extensively across the United States with the goal of making classical ballet accessible to audiences of all experience levels. The company features dancers representing more than 10 countries and has performed in more than 300 cities for audiences totaling more than 500,000.

The performance runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission, and is recommended for ages 5 and older.

Tickets are priced at $109, $89 and $64. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. The Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center is located at 3475 University Ave. in Grand Forks.

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