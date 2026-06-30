Review: MEAN GIRLS at Stage West At The Lights

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Mean Girls The Musical Is Fetch, Funny, and Full of Outstanding Performances

Stage West and Director/Producer Adam Pankow have delivered another outstanding production with Mean Girls The Musical. Alongside an exceptional creative team, including Choreographer Hailey Wilmer, Orchestra Director Jason Carlson, Assistant Director Braden Miller, and countless others behind the scenes, they have transformed The Stage at The Lights into a vibrant world awash in pink, energy, and personality. Every element of the production works together seamlessly, creating a theatrical experience that captures the humor, heart, and infectious spirit of this modern musical favorite.





Bringing Mean Girls to the stage means balancing the iconic moments audiences know and love with the demands of live musical theatre, and this production succeeds beautifully. Packed with energetic choreography, memorable songs, and a cast that fully embraces the humor and heart of the material, the show delivers an entertaining night from beginning to end.

At the center of the story is Macy Scharmer as Cady Heron, whose performance captures both the innocence and growing confidence of a teenager trying to find where she belongs. Scharmer shines vocally throughout the evening, particularly in "It Roars," "Stupid With Love," "Apex Predator," and the crowd pleasing "Revenge Party." Her work in "More Is Better" and the emotional finale, "I See Stars," demonstrates both her versatility and her ability to anchor the production.

Opposite her, Hudson Hall brings warmth and sincerity to Aaron Samuels, creating a believable connection that gives the story much of its emotional core. Their chemistry helps ground the larger than life comedy in genuine teenage experiences.

Eleanor Culloton commands the stage as Regina George, perfectly embodying the confidence, charisma, and intimidation that make the character so unforgettable. From her introduction in "Meet the Plastics" to the haunting vulnerability of "Someone Gets Hurt" and the explosive power of "World Burn," Culloton delivers one standout moment after another.

The Plastics are completed by Kristina Lutz as Gretchen Wieners and Josie Kendall as Karen Smith, both of whom are exceptional in their roles. Together, they help make "Meet the Plastics" one of the show's signature moments, while "Fearless" showcases their chemistry and comedic timing. Lutz brings surprising emotional depth to Gretchen's "What's Wrong With Me," allowing audiences to see the insecurities beneath the character's constant need for approval. Kendall, meanwhile, nearly steals the show with the hilarious and wonderfully over the top performance of "Sexy," embracing Karen's lovable cluelessness to perfection.

Molly Hommerding is outstanding as Janis Sarkisian, bringing both attitude and authenticity to one of the musical's strongest characters. Her performances in "Mean," "Apex Predator," and "Revenge Party" are excellent, but it is "I'd Rather Be Me" that becomes one of the defining moments of the entire evening, a powerful anthem delivered with confidence, energy, and heart.

Providing many of the night's biggest laughs is Chase Ohren as Damian Hubbard. His work in "Where Do You Belong" and "Meet the Plastics" immediately establishes his comedic presence, while "Revenge Party" and the delightfully theatrical "Stop" showcase impeccable timing and charisma. Damian is often the audience's guide through the madness of North Shore High, and Ohren embraces that role brilliantly.

Another undeniable highlight comes from Benji Trumbo as Kevin G. His performance of "Do This Thing" is one of the funniest moments of the night, earning huge laughs while demonstrating a fearless commitment to the character and the show's playful spirit.

The adult roles are equally well represented. Melissa Schiller seamlessly transitions between Mrs. George, Ms. Norbury, and Mrs. Heron, bringing distinct personalities and plenty of humor to each role. Likewise, Cord Redding provides memorable work as both Principal Duvall and Mr. Heron, delivering some of the show's most understated but effective comedic moments.

What makes Mean Girls The Musical work so well is that beneath the sharp humor, catchy songs, and iconic pink outfits lies a story about identity, friendship, and the importance of being true to yourself. This production embraces those themes while giving every principal performer opportunities to shine.

With outstanding musical performances, strong ensemble work, and plenty of laugh out loud moments, this production proves that Mean Girls remains just as relevant, and just as fetch as ever.





The ensemble deserves tremendous praise for the energy and enthusiasm they bring to every scene. Whether portraying the many social groups that make up North Shore High or powering the show's biggest musical numbers, they create a vibrant, believable world around the principal cast. Their strong vocals, sharp choreography, and unwavering commitment keep the production moving at a brisk pace, proving that the success of a musical like Mean Girls truly depends on the strength of the entire company. From the opening moments to the final curtain call, the ensemble is an essential part of what makes this production so entertaining and memorable.





Under the direction of Jason Carlson, the orchestra provides the perfect musical foundation for the production. The musicians capture the contemporary pop sound of the score while maintaining the energy and precision needed to support the cast throughout the evening. From the driving rhythms of "It Roars" and "World Burn" to the emotional moments in "I'd Rather Be Me" and "I See Stars," the orchestra never overpowers the performers, instead enhancing every number and helping bring the world of North Shore High to life. Their work is a reminder of how vital a live pit orchestra is to the magic of musical theatre.

***Photo Credit to Renegade Photography

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