VIDEO: April Maertens Performs as Part of Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre's 12 Days of Christmas Series

The holidays look different this year for everyone, but FMCT couldn't let the season pass without contributing something to make the days memorable. For nearly 75 years, FMCT has been part of local holiday traditions and this year should be no exception!

On the third day of our "12 Days of Christmas" series FMCT gives to you, April Maertens and her accompanist, Brent Hermans! April was the company's "practically perfect" Mary Poppins and here she is wishing everyone a very "jolly holiday." We hope you enjoy this performance!

Check out the video below!