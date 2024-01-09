Umoja 55 MLK Day Celebration Comes to the Fargo Theatre Next Week

The event is on Monday, January 15th, 2024 at 6:30pm.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Umoja 55 MLK Day Celebration Comes to the Fargo Theatre Next Week

Umoja 55 MLK Day Celebration comes to the Fargo Theatre next week. The event will take place on Monday, January 15th, 2024 at 6:30pm and is free and open to the public.

The event will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., highlight the work of partners and Fargo’s Human Rights Commission to continue MLK’s legacy.

Umoja 55: Dreamers Unite is a two-hour event that celebrates the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. through an Afro-Futuristic lens. The event showcases the power of dreams, unity, and hope, particularly among the youth, as they present their artistic interpretations of MLK’s vision.



