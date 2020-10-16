Theatre NDSU Presents SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Shows take place October 15-17, as well as October 21-24, at 7:30 PM.

Theatre NDSU has announced a virtual production of She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms by Qui Nguyen. The production will be performed live on Zoom.

Agnes Evans lost her sister Tilly in a car accident. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she embarks on an epic, raucous journey complete with swords, fairies, 90s pop culture, and ogres!

The Zoom link will be emailed to patrons who purchased tickets prior to 5:00 PM for each night's show. For tickets purchased after 5:00 PM a Zoom link will be emailed at 7:25 PM.



NDSU Students can get their FREE ticket by calling or visiting the Performing Arts Box Office or filling out the Student Ticket Form

Tickets are available at ndsu.showare.com.

