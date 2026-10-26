Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
The Wizards of Winter to Bring Holiday Rock Opera to Fargo Theatre in November
The performance will take place on Sunday, Nov. 22.
The Wizards of Winter will bring their holiday rock opera, THE CHRISTMAS DREAM, to the Fargo Theatre in Fargo, North Dakota, on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 3 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $40.
The production follows a musical journey exploring the meaning of Christmas, combining symphonic rock, ballads and holiday-themed theatrical elements. The performance will feature seasonal staging, including snowballs, beach balls and an appearance by Mrs. Claus.
The Wizards of Winter features musicians who have performed with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Rainbow, Alice Cooper and Blue Öyster Cult, as well as Broadway veterans. The ensemble combines rock instrumentation with orchestral arrangements to present its original holiday rock opera.
THE CHRISTMAS DREAM is part of the group's annual holiday touring program, which features original music alongside a theatrical presentation. The performance is open to audiences of all ages.
The concert will take place at the Fargo Theatre, located at 314 Broadway North in downtown Fargo. The historic venue hosts concerts, theatrical productions, film screenings and other live events throughout the year.
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, with prices starting at $40 before any applicable fees or taxes. Additional ticket information is available through the Fargo Theatre's official event page.
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