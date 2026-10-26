The Wizards of Winter to Bring Holiday Rock Opera to Fargo Theatre in November

NEW! Fargo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Fargo & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Wizards of Winter will bring their holiday rock opera, THE CHRISTMAS DREAM, to the Fargo Theatre in Fargo, North Dakota, on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 3 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

The production follows a musical journey exploring the meaning of Christmas, combining symphonic rock, ballads and holiday-themed theatrical elements. The performance will feature seasonal staging, including snowballs, beach balls and an appearance by Mrs. Claus.

The Wizards of Winter features musicians who have performed with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Rainbow, Alice Cooper and Blue Öyster Cult, as well as Broadway veterans. The ensemble combines rock instrumentation with orchestral arrangements to present its original holiday rock opera.

THE CHRISTMAS DREAM is part of the group's annual holiday touring program, which features original music alongside a theatrical presentation. The performance is open to audiences of all ages.

The concert will take place at the Fargo Theatre, located at 314 Broadway North in downtown Fargo. The historic venue hosts concerts, theatrical productions, film screenings and other live events throughout the year.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, with prices starting at $40 before any applicable fees or taxes. Additional ticket information is available through the Fargo Theatre's official event page.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 13 Hrs 56 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming