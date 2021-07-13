THE MUSIC BOX SERIES Will Be Performed at the Empire Theatre This Month

The Empire Arts Center presents The Music Box Series featuring Hannah & Mark Diers; Megan & Eric Kerr; and Tufte, Tack, & Blenkush.

Come check out the new all ages, all genres music series featuring local musicians! Located in our Studio E venue, the event's mission is to bring together local musicians and provide a space to be heard, collaborate, and form new creative projects.

Local bands and solo artists will each perform a 30 minute set to be followed by an open jam session at the end of the show.

Buy tickets here.

The Music Box Series runs Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM.

Learn more at https://www.empireartscenter.com/calendar/2021/5/21/music-box-show-ge2kr.