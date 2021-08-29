SLAY THE DRAGON Will Screen at Fargo Theatre Next Month

Join The Human Family for two special screenings of what Variety calls, "the most important political film of the year."

A high-tech gerrymandering initiative launched 10 years ago threatens to undermine our democracy. SLAY THE DRAGON follows everyday people as they fight to make their votes matter.

The free screening takes place Thursday, September 2nd, 2021.

Presented by Dakota Resource Council, North Dakota Human Rights Coalition, The Human Family, the League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley, North Dakota Native Vote, North Dakotans for Public Integrity, and North Dakota Voters First.

Learn more at https://fargotheatre.org/event/slay-the-dragon/.