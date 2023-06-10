Review: THE HELLO GIRLS at FMCT / The Hjemkomst Center

Performances run through June 11th.

By: Jun. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Video: Itamar Moses Talks AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL on KVLY's VALLEY NEWS LIVE Photo 3 Video: Itamar Moses Talks AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL on KVLY's VALLEY NEWS LIVE

Review: THE HELLO GIRLS at FMCT / The Hjemkomst Center
Review: THE HELLO GIRLS at FMCT / The Hjemkomst Center

This musical, which had its premiere in New York in 2018, is based on the true story of “America's first female Soldiers”. In this wonderful and important story, we learn how General Pershing decided to recruit women switchboard operators to assist with the effort during World War I.

Anytime I go into a show that I know little to nothing about, I am always a bit nervous. Luckily this show exceeded all expectations.

This show features a small, but extremely talented cast with many familiar faces on stage. Director Daniel Damico, who always does a wonderful job on stage, is quickly making a name for himself as one of the top local directors in the F-M area.

I asked Daniel what he liked about this show and he said “This show is interesting for many reasons: it's about World War I, it's based on a true story, and it's an empowering story about the first women to be in the US Army and how crucial these women were to winning the war. And the music is wonderful. It's been a rewarding experience.”

The music is absolutely beautiful and I have to give a huge shout-out to Music Director Katie Damico.

As for the cast... Wow, just wow. So much talent on the stage from every member of the cast.

Samara McDermid as Grace was nothing short of amazing. She has such great stage presence and her acting ability matches her vocal ability perfectly. She has a few powerful scenes with Riser (Clayton Perala) that actually gave me chills. A few of her vocal standouts were on “Connected”, “We Aren't in the Army”, “So Good So Far”, “Making History” and one of my favorites of the show “Twenty”.

Shelby Cochran as Suzanne is a local performer that I love seeing on stage. I believe my first time seeing here was the 2018 FMCT production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Shelby is extremely talented and has some hilarious scenes with Matterson (Matthew Mortenson). We are treated to her beautiful vocals throughout the show and some of my favorites were on “Connected”, “We Aren't in the Army”, “Suzanne's Letter” and “Switchboard Lessons” performed wonderfully with Matterson (Matthew Mortenson).Review: THE HELLO GIRLS at FMCT / The Hjemkomst Center

Rounding out the other Hello Girls we have Abigail Vogeler as Helen, Kathryn Szombatfalvy as Bertha and Kate Aarness as Louise. These three ladies are all amazing actresses but the vocals are on another level. Combine the five ladies and their vocals all blend so beautifully. The audience is treated on so many songs like “We Aren't in the Army”, “Quinze Minutes”, “Answer the Call”, “Making History” and a audience favorite “Cryptic Triptych”. Each and every song was sung perfectly. I would love to hear these super talented women do an a cappella song together just to hear that blend.Review: THE HELLO GIRLS at FMCT / The Hjemkomst Center

Clayton Perala as Riser puts in another great performance. I am starting to think that Clayton could pull off any role. He has some wonderful scenes with Grace (Samara). He gets to show off his vocals on a few songs like “Marching Orders” and The Lost Battalion”.

Review: THE HELLO GIRLS at FMCT / The Hjemkomst Center Rounding out the rest of the male half of the cast we have Cord Redding as Wessen. Cord is a great actor and I am glad to see him in more shows at FMCT! Matthew Mortenson as Matterson, Matthew is a newcomer to FMTC, but hopefully will become a regular. His scenes with Shelby were all so good. Cody Rowe as Dempsey. Cody as the German Prisoner, that scene was so good. and Keith Schweigert as Pershing, Keith is a veteran and a true professional. Each and every one of these gentlemen have some great standout moments and they all lend their vocals on favorite songs like “Answer the Call”, “See You on the Other Side”, “Hello Girls”, “The Front” and “Making History”.

Like I mentioned earlier, there is so much talent on this stage. I could not recommend this show more. You still have a few chances to catch it and I hear it's also going on the road for a few more performances.

***Photo Credit to Perry Rust




RELATED STORIES - Fargo

1
Video: Itamar Moses Talks AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL on KVLYs VALLEY NEWS LIVE Photo
Video: Itamar Moses Talks AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL on KVLY's VALLEY NEWS LIVE

Watch Itamar Moses on KVLY's 'Valley News Live' discussing An American Tail the Musical. 

2
GOOSEBUMPS: THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre in October Photo
GOOSEBUMPS: THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre in October

GOOSEBUMPS: THE MUSICAL comes to Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre in October.

3
JERSEY BOYS Comes to Fargo in June Photo
JERSEY BOYS Comes to Fargo in June

JERSEY BOYS comes to Fargo in June. Performances run June 23-25 and June 27-30 at 7:30pm at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights.

4
BOOM is Now Playing at TruNorth Theatre Photo
BOOM is Now Playing at TruNorth Theatre

Jo, a young woman is promised 'A night that could change the world' by Jules, who just happens to live in his research lab that he sthares with his aquarium of exotic fish, at the local university. Jules then tells her that he believes the world will end that very night...And it then does to her surprise, terror and disbelief.

From This Author - Brian Michaels

Brian Michaels got his start in radio at the age of 15 back in 1989. The early 90s saw a move to Moorhead, MN (Fargo, ND) for school and more radio opportunities. Brian found his niche in 1997 when he... (read more about this author)

Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Shanley High SchoolReview: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Shanley High School
Review: MURDER GONE WRONG At Harwood Prairie PlayhouseReview: MURDER GONE WRONG At Harwood Prairie Playhouse
Review: FOOTLOOSE at Oak GroveReview: FOOTLOOSE at Oak Grove
Review: ANASTASIA at West Fargo SheyenneReview: ANASTASIA at West Fargo Sheyenne

Videos

Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Playwrights of 2023 Video Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Playwrights of 2023
Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Musical Video
Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Musical
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination Video
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination
View all Videos

Fargo SHOWS

Recommended For You