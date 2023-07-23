Review: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Trollwood Performing Arts School

Singin' In The Rain, a Tony Award-winning stage musical, is a delightful rendition of the 1952 movie starring Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor, and Debbie Reynolds. Set in the 1920s, the show humorously portrays Hollywood's transition from silent films to "talkies."

The much-anticipated opening was delayed by a week due to a storm causing damage to the set. Fortunately, with the incredible support of the community, everything was repaired, and the show took the stage. A special acknowledgment goes to the cast of Gooseberry Park Players Descendants, who sacrificed their Saturday before their own opening night to assist their fellow theater friends and family.

Speaking of the set, it was absolutely breathtaking, featuring a massive illuminated "HOLLYWOOD" sign that served as the backdrop for many scenes. The talented scenic team, comprising Jack Mehler, Julia Jones, Courtney Winkleman, and others who contributed to building and rebuilding the set, deserve immense praise.

The show's music was a highlight for many attendees. Under the direction of Sue Jordahl, the 17-member Pit Orchestra delivered a remarkable performance, breathing life into the captivating melodies from on stage, back stage, and even under the stage.

The attention to detail in the costumes was commendable, transporting the audience back to the glitz and glamour of 1920s Hollywood. Kudos to Costume Designer Mary McClung for her outstanding work.

Notably, the dance numbers in Singin' In The Rain are considered some of the best in history, thanks to the remarkable choreography by Michael Estanich. The enthusiastic applause from the audience for the fantastic Tap numbers was well-deserved.

Turning to the cast, Drake Aasen portrayed Don Lockwood with true Hollywood star power, rivaling even Gene Kelly 's charisma. His chemistry with Madison Gette (Kathy Selden) was evident in their wonderful performance of "You Were Meant For Me." Another standout moment was the lively rendition of "Moses," featuring Cosmo (Tyler Hoverson) and The Male Diction Coach (Martan Gregoire), which became a definite audience favorite. However, it was Drake's mesmerizing solo in "Singin' In The Rain," complete with on-stage rain showers, that received the loudest applause of the night, ending Act I on a perfect note.

Madison Gette, as Kathy Selden, shone brightly, capturing the essence of early Hollywood with her outstanding performance. Her stunning vocals were showcased in various numbers, including "All I Do Is Dream of You," "You Are My Lucky Star," "Would You," and the audience-favorite ensemble performance of "Good Mornin'."

Tyler Hoverson's portrayal of Cosmo Brown was a highlight of the show, with his exceptional talent and impeccable comedic timing. His performance of "Make 'Em Laugh" was a crowd-pleaser, and the scenes involving "Moses" and "Broadway Melody" were equally brilliant.

Catherine Bailey was a perfect fit for the role of Lina Lamont, effectively delivering the character's supposed annoying voice with a comedic flair. Her talent and humor added a unique charm to the role, and her rendition of "What's Wrong With Me?" was a vocal delight.

The supporting cast and ensemble played an integral role in completing the show's overall brilliance. Each member, from Beckett Schultze as R.F. Simpson, Chase Ohrem as Roscoe Dexter, to Kolton Doucette as Rod and Sophie Schulz as Zelda, contributed to the production's success.

Director Michael Walling and the entire team behind this year's Trollwood production deserve heartfelt congratulations for their hard work and dedication.

As the curtains closed, one gentleman was overheard telling his wife that he believed this might be the best Trollwood production to date. Don't miss your chance to experience it for yourself!