Review: MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL at FMCT

The musical based on the classic 1947 movie. The musical is written by Meredith Wilson (The Music Man) and tells the story of single mother Doris and her daughter Susan who doesn't believe in Santa Claus.

If you enjoy the movie, I think you will enjoy the stage adaption. This is such a heart warming story with great music. Speaking of the music, the wonderful 22 member orchestra is directed by Brian Cole.

The yearly FMCT holiday show is always a special time of year, and this production is no different. Director Shanara Lassig helped bring this story to life with a wonderful cast and crew. This show is great for the whole family.

First up we have Bailey Krusen as Doris. Bailey gave such a wonderful performance. She plays the mom so well and has some great scenes with Adam Montgomery as Fred and Gabi Solimon as Susan. I really loved her vocals on "Arm in Arm" and "Look Little Girl". This might be the first time I have seen Bailey on stage, and hopefully the first of many.

Adam Montgomery as Fred was so good. It's been a few years since I last saw Adam on stage, and it was worth the wait. He has some wonderful scenes with both Bailey and Gabi. He gets to show off his vocals on "My Wish" and "Look, Little Girl".

Gabi Solimon as Susan was pure joy. Such a fun character and she played it so well. She easily held her own with the many stage veterans performing. Gabi had some great vocals on "Arm in Arm" and "My Wish". I really enjoyed her scenes with Adam and Paul.

Paul Bougie was absolutely wonderful as Santa. He played the character so well. Paul had so many great scenes and I really enjoyed the ones with Gabi and his scene with Gaige Jevne as Mr. Sawyer. I really enjoyed his vocals on "Here's Love".

Keith Schweigert as Mr. Macy was another great casting choice. I love seeing Keith on stage any chance I get. His performance on "That Man Over There Is Santa Claus" was an audience favorite for sure and My State, My Kansas was so much fun also featuring Bailey (Doris), Jeanie Smith-Murphy (Mrs. Schellhammer), Jake Sells (Tammany O'Halloran) and Rick Mangahas (Judge Group).

This ensemble had so much talent, with so many familiar faces on stage. The young kids are so fun to watch, and will hopefully be watching them for many years to come. It's wonderful when young performers get to interact with seasoned cast members, it's such a great learning opportunity for them. Hopefully it helps to cement the love of theatre in them.

This is such a fun and family friendly show that you still have 2 full weekends to see.

Congrats to the whole cats and crew for bringing the community another wonderful show!