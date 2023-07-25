Review: MAMMA MIA at Sheyenne Theatre

Mamma Mia is a captivating jukebox musical built around the timeless music of Abba. Since its global debut in 1999, over 65 million people have been enthralled by this show. The story follows Sophie, who, just before her wedding, embarks on a quest to uncover the identity of her father. Armed with three potential names from her mother's diary, she secretly invites them all to her wedding, making it appear as if her mom sent the invitations.

Initially, I wasn't overly enthusiastic when the show was announced, as it had been staged multiple times in the area over the past few years. However, all doubts vanished when I learned that Rebecca Saari would be directing the production for Summer Arts Intensive. Having reviewed her previous work, starting with The Three Musketeers at Fargo Davies, back in March 2018, it was evident that Rebecca is one of the top directors in the region. As expected, she has assembled a stellar cast and an exceptional team to present this rockstar-worthy performance.

The production team, led by Producer Kerry Horst, Sound Designer Tim Kraft, and Choreographer Amanda Perlenfein, delivers an unrelenting, energetic, and incredibly enjoyable show that will have you tapping your feet and singing along throughout.

Under the direction of Orchestra Director Jason Carlson, the pit, comprising nine talented musicians, skillfully brings the music of Abba to life, ensuring an unforgettable musical experience.

Liz Wilhelmi shines as Donna, the mother of the soon-to-be bride. Her renditions of "Mamma Mia" and "Super Trouper" are simply spectacular. The heartwarming performance of "Slipping Through My Fingers," which also features the young Sophies on stage (Clara Meline and Elora Saari), was a delightful highlight. However, it was "Winner Takes It All" that truly left the audience in awe, with Liz's powerful performance sending chills down everyone's spine.

Maia Ruhland's portrayal of Sophie was equally remarkable. Her exceptional voice and abundant talent were evident in her renditions of "Thank You For The Music," where she hit some breathtaking notes, as well as "Under Attack," "The Name of The Game," and "Honey, Honey" featuring Lisa and Ali (Lauren Diers and Sadie Gompf).

The trio of dads, played by Benjamin Diers, Ethan Saari, and Xander Dutton as Sam, Bill, and Harry, respectively, were flawlessly portrayed, each adding a unique charm to their characters. Their interactions with both Liz and Maia were remarkable, particularly the moments in "Thank You For The Music" featuring The Dynamos (Isabelle Haugen, Paige Holbrook, and Chloe Hall) and their impressive dance skills on "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme." Ethan's standout performance on "The Name of The Game" with Maia, Xander and Liz's charm on "One Last Summer," and Sam's shining moment on "Knowing Me, Knowing You" were definite highlights.

Lauren Diers and Sadie Gompf, who portrayed Sophie's best friends Lisa and Ali, delivered captivating performances. Their moments on stage were truly delightful, especially during the lively renditions of "Honey, Honey," "Dancing Queen," and other standout numbers.

Tryniti Richard and Brooklyn Hannig delivered exceptional performances as Tanya and Rosie, respectively, adding depth to their delightful characters. Their lively rendition of "Money, Money, Money" alongside Liz was a joyous spectacle, and they also showcased their vocal prowess in solo performances. Brooklyn's hilarious duet with Ethan Saari on "Take a Chance" was a delightful treat, and my favorite ABBA song, "Does Your Mother Know," featuring Tryniti and Noah Meline, was an absolute standout.

Several big numbers featuring the extremely talented cast delighted the audience, including the lively performance of "Lay All Your Love On Me" with Sky (Alex Lopez), Sophie, Ali, Lisa, Eddie (Ethan Blesie), Pepper, and the Sophie Ensemble showcasing their impeccable dancing skills. "Dancing Queen" was another crowd favorite, and Act I concluded with a spectacular rendition of "Voulez Vous."

Mamma Mia is an exuberant and high-energy production that ensures non-stop entertainment. If you leave this show without a smile on your face, you'll undoubtedly want to come back for more.

Congratulations to everyone involved for once again enriching our summer with the magic of musical theater.

#SupportLocalArt

**Photo Credit to Renegade Photography