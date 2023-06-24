Review: JERSEY BOYS at Stage West At The Lights

The story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons runs through Friday, June 30.

By: Jun. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Review: THE PROM at MSUM Hansen Theatre Photo 1 Review: THE PROM at MSUM Hansen Theatre
Review: THE HELLO GIRLS at FMCT / The Hjemkomst Center Photo 2 Review: THE HELLO GIRLS at FMCT / The Hjemkomst Center

Review: JERSEY BOYS at Stage West At The Lights
Review: JERSEY BOYS at Stage West At The Lights

When I interviewed Adam Pankow a few years ago and he said one of his dream shows to put on was Jersey Boys... I knew it was only a matter of time. I kept watching for the rights to be released and when they finally were I was beyond excited to see Adam make the announcement. This is one of my all-time favorites with some of my favorite music.

For anyone who doesn't know, this show tells the story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Throughout the show we hear versions of their story as told my each member of the group.

Jersey Boys debuted in 2004 at the La Jolla Playhouse and ran on Broadway from 2005 to 2017. It has also had two North American national tours and two national tours of the UK and Ireland. Jersey Boys won 4 2006 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

For this production Adam enlisted the help of Co-Director/Choreographer Peter Gregus. If anyone was lucky enough to see the original Broadway run of Jersey Boys then you likely saw Peter portraying Bob Crewe, a role that he originated and played for 4300 performances.Review: JERSEY BOYS at Stage West At The Lights

Now to the show... Opening Night it was raining most of the day, and I was nervous. Luckily John Wheeler smiled upon us for Adam's birthday! Instead of Singing in the Rain we got a perfect night for Jersey Boys to open at The Lights in West Fargo.

Right from the start this show is about the music so I have to mention the amazing 12 member orchestra conducted by Jason Carlson.

As mentioned above the show is narrated by each member of the group and we start things off in Paris year 2000. Tommy DeVito as performed by Braden Miller starts telling his version of the story. Tommy explains that each member has their own version, but they all start in Belleville, NJ in the early 50's. Braden is wonderful as DeVito and captures that Jersey attitude perfectly. Braden is such a wonderful performer and so talented. I really enjoyed his vocals on “Silhouettes”, “You're the Apple of My Eye” and “Earth Angel”. I will say this “My hand to God” nobody could have played this role better.Review: JERSEY BOYS at Stage West At The Lights

Our next narrator is Bob Gaudio as portrayed by Chris Taylor. We get to hear about Bob writing so many hits for the group, including their first #1 hit “Sherry” that Bob famously wrote in about 15 minutes. I have to mention, Chris stepped into this role roughly 2 weeks ago when the original actor dropped, but you will never know it. Chris performed like he hadn't missed a single rehearsal. He was spot on in every scene and nailed his vocals on “Cry for Me”, “December, 1962 (Oh What a Night)” and more.

Next up we have Nick Massi as portrayed by Micah Nicolai. Micah has some great moments throughout, and gets laughs every time he talks about starting his own group. His speech about rooming with Tommy all these years was an audience favorite.Review: JERSEY BOYS at Stage West At The Lights

Our final narrator of the show is of course Frankie Valli who is perfectly played by Dillon Spurlin. Before seeing this I knew Dillon was great and had amazing talent, but WOW. I admit I wasn't sure he could pull off that famous falsetto of Frankie, but any doubt I had went away within 30 seconds of him singing”I Can't Give Anything But Love”. As mentioned I have seen the national tour, I have seen the movie numerous times, and I have seen Frankie Valli live, and I will put Dillon right up there in a heartbeat. He played Frankie so well and nailed that voice wonderfully. There were so many standout moments for me, but a few favorites were on “Sherry”, “Big Girls Don't Cry”, “Walk Like a Man”, “My Eyes Adored You” and what was probably the audience favorite of the show “Can't Take My Eyes Off of You”.Review: JERSEY BOYS at Stage West At The Lights

These four main actors are so good, and their vices blend so well together. My only regret, if anyone has seen the movie you remember that end performance of “Sherry” where it starts with the 4 guys standing under a street light singing a cappella. I truly wish that scene was in the stage musical, I would have loved to hear these four do that.

Now, in addition to the 4 main characters, we have 8 other actors and actresses that probably play over 30 additional roles combined. So many talented performers taking on so many roles. Bill Egan as Norm Waxman, the man that Tommy owed money to. Kate Folkestad as Mary Delgado and the lead singer of The Angels. Audrey Haugen as Lorraine, the reporter that Frankie falls for. Gaige Jevne as Gyp DeCarlo. Alex Kleven as Bob Crewe. Lauren Livermont as Francine. Marshall Ziegler as Hank Majewski (I Go Ape). Harrison Tim as Joe Pesci (Yes that Joe Pesci) and also the French Rap Star in the opening number.

You add all of these performers together and you get a recipe for success.

This is a must-see show, even if you are not a fan of Frankie Valli you will be by the end. You still have many chances to catch a performance. Hopefully, the weather will continue to cooperate. I know I am going again!

Congrats to the whole cast and crew on another successful show!

Photo Credit: Renegade Photography




RELATED STORIES - Fargo

1
Review: THE PROM at MSUM Hansen Theatre Photo
Review: THE PROM at MSUM Hansen Theatre

What did our critic think of THE PROM at MSUM Hansen Theatre? Everyone is invited to attend The Prom! That's right it's the regional premier of the hit Broadway Musical comedy and you only have 3 chances to see it.

2
Review: THE HELLO GIRLS at FMCT / The Hjemkomst Center Photo
Review: THE HELLO GIRLS at FMCT / The Hjemkomst Center

What did our critic think of THE HELLO GIRLS at FMCT / The Hjemkomst Center?

3
Video: Itamar Moses Talks AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL on KVLYs VALLEY NEWS LIVE Photo
Video: Itamar Moses Talks AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL on KVLY's VALLEY NEWS LIVE

Watch Itamar Moses on KVLY's 'Valley News Live' discussing An American Tail the Musical. 

4
GOOSEBUMPS: THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre in October Photo
GOOSEBUMPS: THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre in October

GOOSEBUMPS: THE MUSICAL comes to Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre in October.

From This Author - Brian Michaels

Brian Michaels got his start in radio at the age of 15 back in 1989. The early 90s saw a move to Moorhead, MN (Fargo, ND) for school and more radio opportunities. Brian found his niche in 1997 when he... (read more about this author)

Review: THE PROM at MSUM Hansen TheatreReview: THE PROM at MSUM Hansen Theatre
Review: THE HELLO GIRLS at FMCT / The Hjemkomst CenterReview: THE HELLO GIRLS at FMCT / The Hjemkomst Center
Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Shanley High SchoolReview: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Shanley High School
Review: MURDER GONE WRONG At Harwood Prairie PlayhouseReview: MURDER GONE WRONG At Harwood Prairie Playhouse

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number! Video Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions Video
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny Video
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys
View all Videos

Fargo SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GO, DOG. GO!
TruNorth Theatre (6/23-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You