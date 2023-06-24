Review: JERSEY BOYS at Stage West At The Lights

When I interviewed Adam Pankow a few years ago and he said one of his dream shows to put on was Jersey Boys... I knew it was only a matter of time. I kept watching for the rights to be released and when they finally were I was beyond excited to see Adam make the announcement. This is one of my all-time favorites with some of my favorite music.

For anyone who doesn't know, this show tells the story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Throughout the show we hear versions of their story as told my each member of the group.

Jersey Boys debuted in 2004 at the La Jolla Playhouse and ran on Broadway from 2005 to 2017. It has also had two North American national tours and two national tours of the UK and Ireland. Jersey Boys won 4 2006 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

For this production Adam enlisted the help of Co-Director/Choreographer Peter Gregus. If anyone was lucky enough to see the original Broadway run of Jersey Boys then you likely saw Peter portraying Bob Crewe, a role that he originated and played for 4300 performances.

Now to the show... Opening Night it was raining most of the day, and I was nervous. Luckily John Wheeler smiled upon us for Adam's birthday! Instead of Singing in the Rain we got a perfect night for Jersey Boys to open at The Lights in West Fargo.

Right from the start this show is about the music so I have to mention the amazing 12 member orchestra conducted by Jason Carlson.

As mentioned above the show is narrated by each member of the group and we start things off in Paris year 2000. Tommy DeVito as performed by Braden Miller starts telling his version of the story. Tommy explains that each member has their own version, but they all start in Belleville, NJ in the early 50's. Braden is wonderful as DeVito and captures that Jersey attitude perfectly. Braden is such a wonderful performer and so talented. I really enjoyed his vocals on “Silhouettes”, “You're the Apple of My Eye” and “Earth Angel”. I will say this “My hand to God” nobody could have played this role better.

Our next narrator is Bob Gaudio as portrayed by Chris Taylor. We get to hear about Bob writing so many hits for the group, including their first #1 hit “Sherry” that Bob famously wrote in about 15 minutes. I have to mention, Chris stepped into this role roughly 2 weeks ago when the original actor dropped, but you will never know it. Chris performed like he hadn't missed a single rehearsal. He was spot on in every scene and nailed his vocals on “Cry for Me”, “December, 1962 (Oh What a Night)” and more.

Next up we have Nick Massi as portrayed by Micah Nicolai. Micah has some great moments throughout, and gets laughs every time he talks about starting his own group. His speech about rooming with Tommy all these years was an audience favorite.

Our final narrator of the show is of course Frankie Valli who is perfectly played by Dillon Spurlin. Before seeing this I knew Dillon was great and had amazing talent, but WOW. I admit I wasn't sure he could pull off that famous falsetto of Frankie, but any doubt I had went away within 30 seconds of him singing”I Can't Give Anything But Love”. As mentioned I have seen the national tour, I have seen the movie numerous times, and I have seen Frankie Valli live, and I will put Dillon right up there in a heartbeat. He played Frankie so well and nailed that voice wonderfully. There were so many standout moments for me, but a few favorites were on “Sherry”, “Big Girls Don't Cry”, “Walk Like a Man”, “My Eyes Adored You” and what was probably the audience favorite of the show “Can't Take My Eyes Off of You”.

These four main actors are so good, and their vices blend so well together. My only regret, if anyone has seen the movie you remember that end performance of “Sherry” where it starts with the 4 guys standing under a street light singing a cappella. I truly wish that scene was in the stage musical, I would have loved to hear these four do that.

Now, in addition to the 4 main characters, we have 8 other actors and actresses that probably play over 30 additional roles combined. So many talented performers taking on so many roles. Bill Egan as Norm Waxman, the man that Tommy owed money to. Kate Folkestad as Mary Delgado and the lead singer of The Angels. Audrey Haugen as Lorraine, the reporter that Frankie falls for. Gaige Jevne as Gyp DeCarlo. Alex Kleven as Bob Crewe. Lauren Livermont as Francine. Marshall Ziegler as Hank Majewski (I Go Ape). Harrison Tim as Joe Pesci (Yes that Joe Pesci) and also the French Rap Star in the opening number.

You add all of these performers together and you get a recipe for success.

This is a must-see show, even if you are not a fan of Frankie Valli you will be by the end. You still have many chances to catch a performance. Hopefully, the weather will continue to cooperate. I know I am going again!

Congrats to the whole cast and crew on another successful show!

Photo Credit: Renegade Photography