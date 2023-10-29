Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Oak Grove

The production runs through October 29th

By: Oct. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Oak Grove
Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Oak Grove

Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of High School Musical at Oak Grove – it's time to "Get'cha Head in the Game"!

Over the past year and a half, I've visited Salt Lake City multiple times, and each time I've passed by East High School, I couldn't help but have those catchy songs running through my mind. It's like my own personal version of Carpool Karaoke!

For those who haven't experienced a rendition of this show (based on the beloved Disney movie), let me provide a glimpse into the story. High School Musical revolves around the budding romance between Troy, a popular high school athlete, and Gabriella, the new, academically gifted student. Their paths first cross during a family vacation, where they're drawn to each other while participating in a karaoke competition. Upon reuniting at school, their relationship faces challenges, including auditioning together for the school production, which is thwarted by Sharpay, the reigning school diva, and the meddling of their well-intentioned friends.

Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Oak Grove The talented cast opens Act 1 with the energetic "Wildcat Cheer." We are then introduced to our leads, Troy (played by Connor Phillips) and Gabriella (brought to life by Ellie Ahlfeldt), as they share their ski trip experiences with friends, accompanied by the delightful duet "Start of Something New." Their stellar performances continue with "What I've Been Looking For," "I Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," and my personal favorites, "What There Was Me and You" and "Breaking Free." Connor and Ellie shine throughout the entire show.

Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Oak Grove Moving on, we meet Ryan and Sharpay, portrayed by Wyatt Nelson and Ella Corwin, respectively. These two are excellent casting choices. Ella portrays the narcissistic and conniving Sharpay to perfection, while Wyatt embodies her younger twin brother, who seeks to step out of her shadow. Their performances, especially in "What I've Been Looking For" and "Bop to the Top," are commendable.

Beck Ulven and Liv Olson portray Chad and Taylor, friends of Troy and Gabriella initially involved in sabotaging their singing aspirations. Their outstanding performances, notably in "We're All In this Together," leave a lasting impression.

Special mention goes to Becca Wenstrom as Ms. Darbus and Leif Juhl as Coach Bolton. Their scenes together, including the memorable argument in Scene V, are among the highlights.

Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Oak Grove Gretta Cassola's portrayal of Kelsi Neilsen, the shy yet talented composer, is absolutely spot-on.

Alex Buisan delivers a hilarious performance as Jack Scott. Every scene with him reading school announcements is met with hearty laughter.Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Oak Grove

It's worth noting how seamlessly this show fits the Oak Grove Theatre. With the venue doubling as a gym, the basketball scenes feel right at home, especially during the audience-favorite "Get'cha Head in the Game."

The entire cast get to shine on big numbers like the aforementioned "Wildcat Cheer" as well as other like "Stick to the Status Quo" and "We're All In This Together (reprise)".

Scott Brusven has established a remarkable theatre program at Oak Grove, showcasing the incredible talents of its students.

Congratulations are in order for Scott and the entire technical team, as well as the entire cast and crew for delivering yet another outstanding performance. If you get the chance, don't miss the opportunity to see this show in action!



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Fargo

1
WAIT UNTIL DARK Comes to Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre in 2024 Photo
WAIT UNTIL DARK Comes to Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre in 2024

Wait Until Dark comes to Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre next year. Performances will run  April 5-13, 2024.

2
Murder Mystery Dinner Shows Come to Fargo Photo
Murder Mystery Dinner Shows Come to Fargo

America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner show is now playing in Fargo, ND! Learn more about how to attend an upcoming show here!

3
SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in 2024 Photo
SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in 2024

Saturday Night Fever comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre next year. Performances run May 31 - June 8, 2024. Learn more about the musical here!

4
WAIT UNTIL DARK Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in 2024 Photo
WAIT UNTIL DARK Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in 2024

Wait Until Dark comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre next year. Performances will run April 5-13, 2024. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

From This Author - Brian Michaels

Brian Michaels got his start in radio at the age of 15 back in 1989. The early 90s saw a move to Moorhead, MN (Fargo, ND) for school and more radio opportunities. Brian found his niche in 1997 when he... Brian Michaels">(read more about this author)

Review: EMMA! A POP MUSICAL at FMCT / The Hjemkomst CenterReview: EMMA! A POP MUSICAL at FMCT / The Hjemkomst Center
Review: FOOTLOOSE at Stage West At The LightsReview: FOOTLOOSE at Stage West At The Lights
Review: MAMMA MIA! at Sheyenne Theatre Review: MAMMA MIA! at Sheyenne Theatre
Review: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Trollwood Performing Arts SchoolReview: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Trollwood Performing Arts School

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

Fargo SHOWS
The Addams Family Young@Part in Fargo The Addams Family Young@Part
Studio Vibe (11/01-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You