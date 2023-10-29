Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Oak Grove

Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of High School Musical at Oak Grove – it's time to "Get'cha Head in the Game"!

Over the past year and a half, I've visited Salt Lake City multiple times, and each time I've passed by East High School, I couldn't help but have those catchy songs running through my mind. It's like my own personal version of Carpool Karaoke!

For those who haven't experienced a rendition of this show (based on the beloved Disney movie), let me provide a glimpse into the story. High School Musical revolves around the budding romance between Troy, a popular high school athlete, and Gabriella, the new, academically gifted student. Their paths first cross during a family vacation, where they're drawn to each other while participating in a karaoke competition. Upon reuniting at school, their relationship faces challenges, including auditioning together for the school production, which is thwarted by Sharpay, the reigning school diva, and the meddling of their well-intentioned friends.

The talented cast opens Act 1 with the energetic "Wildcat Cheer." We are then introduced to our leads, Troy (played by Connor Phillips) and Gabriella (brought to life by Ellie Ahlfeldt), as they share their ski trip experiences with friends, accompanied by the delightful duet "Start of Something New." Their stellar performances continue with "What I've Been Looking For," "I Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," and my personal favorites, "What There Was Me and You" and "Breaking Free." Connor and Ellie shine throughout the entire show.

Moving on, we meet Ryan and Sharpay, portrayed by Wyatt Nelson and Ella Corwin, respectively. These two are excellent casting choices. Ella portrays the narcissistic and conniving Sharpay to perfection, while Wyatt embodies her younger twin brother, who seeks to step out of her shadow. Their performances, especially in "What I've Been Looking For" and "Bop to the Top," are commendable.

Beck Ulven and Liv Olson portray Chad and Taylor, friends of Troy and Gabriella initially involved in sabotaging their singing aspirations. Their outstanding performances, notably in "We're All In this Together," leave a lasting impression.

Special mention goes to Becca Wenstrom as Ms. Darbus and Leif Juhl as Coach Bolton. Their scenes together, including the memorable argument in Scene V, are among the highlights.

Gretta Cassola's portrayal of Kelsi Neilsen, the shy yet talented composer, is absolutely spot-on.

Alex Buisan delivers a hilarious performance as Jack Scott. Every scene with him reading school announcements is met with hearty laughter.

It's worth noting how seamlessly this show fits the Oak Grove Theatre. With the venue doubling as a gym, the basketball scenes feel right at home, especially during the audience-favorite "Get'cha Head in the Game."

The entire cast get to shine on big numbers like the aforementioned "Wildcat Cheer" as well as other like "Stick to the Status Quo" and "We're All In This Together (reprise)".

Scott Brusven has established a remarkable theatre program at Oak Grove, showcasing the incredible talents of its students.

Congratulations are in order for Scott and the entire technical team, as well as the entire cast and crew for delivering yet another outstanding performance. If you get the chance, don't miss the opportunity to see this show in action!