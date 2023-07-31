Review: FOOTLOOSE at Stage West At The Lights

Performances through August 4th

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Review: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Trollwood Performing Arts School Photo 1 Review: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Trollwood Performing Arts School
Review: MAMMA MIA at Sheyenne Theatre Photo 2 Review: MAMMA MIA at Sheyenne Theatre
Review: DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS at Gooseberry Park Players At Horizon Middle School Photo 3 Review: DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS at Gooseberry Park Players At Horizon Middle School
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 4 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour

Review: FOOTLOOSE at Stage West At The Lights
Review: FOOTLOOSE at Stage West At The Lights

I have eagerly anticipated this show all summer, but it also brings a tinge of sadness as the summer theatre season draws to a close.

Footloose, a 1998 musical based on the classic 1984 movie of the same name, is an absolute gem. If you haven't seen the '80s movie about a small town that bans dancing, well, we might not be able to be friends! That movie, with its fantastic soundtrack, is unforgettable, and the theme song is already playing in your head as you read this.

Now, on the stage, we have the musical version, which, while lacking the on-stage tractor game of chicken from the movie, compensates with plenty of dancing and fantastic music.

Co-Directors Adam Pankow and Patrick Kasper (Choreographer), Jordan Feigert and the rest of the talented production team, have beautifully brought the small town of Bomont to life in West Fargo this summer.

The cast is filled with familiar faces, some of whom have already impressed us in other shows this season, like Chris Taylor, who shines in the lead role of Ren. Taylor's portrayal of the rebellious teenager is spot-on, and he captivates the audience with his vocals and dance moves, especially during the opening number "Footloose" and the moonwalk in "I Can't Can't Still." His chemistry with Whitney McClain, who plays Ariel, is delightful, and their duet "Almost Paradise" is a true audience favorite.Review: FOOTLOOSE at Stage West At The Lights

Whitney McClain's performance as Ariel is nothing short of breathtaking. Her powerful vocals take center stage in every song she's in, from "Somebody's Eyes" and "Holding Out for a Hero" to "Almost Paradise." She has an amazing voice that hits every note effortlessly, leaving us eagerly waiting for her future projects.

Review: FOOTLOOSE at Stage West At The Lights Rusty (Kristina Erickson), Urleen (Grace Magstadt), and Wendy Jo (Becca Koerner) add fantastic energy and unique characteristics to the stage as Ariel's best friends. Their group numbers, like "Somebody's Eyes," "Holding Out for a Hero," and "Let's Hear it for the Boy," earn them some of the biggest cheers.

The role of Willard has always been a favorite and Zach Lutz's portrayal of him is truly special, and his rendition of "Mama Says" and his dancing journey in "Let's Hear It for the Boy" leave a lasting impression.Review: FOOTLOOSE at Stage West At The Lights

Kenyon Koch impresses as Chuck Cranston, the jerk of a boyfriend, and his performance in "The Girl Gets Around" with Ariel, Travis (Finn Larson), and Lyle (Harrison Timm) is a highlight of Act I.

Steve Borgen's return to the stage as Rev. Shaw Moore is remarkable, and he delivers powerful scenes with Ariel and Vi (Tracy Frank), along with a soulful rendition of "Heaven Help Me" and a touching reprise of "Can You Find It in Your Heart" with Vi.

Dawn Gunderson as Ethel and Tracy Frank as Vi have their moment to shine as the moms, showcasing their real-life mom skills on stage and their singing prowess in "Learning to be Silent" alongside Ariel.

"Still Rockin," featuring Cowboy Bob (Casey Hennessy) and Cowgirl Bobbie (Macy Scharmer), is another fun number that stands out.

The big ensemble numbers are a hit, thanks to the energy and talent of the entire cast. "Footloose" kicks things off, "I'm Free" closes Act I, and the title track brings the show to a memorable conclusion.

With four more chances to catch this outstanding show, I highly recommend you don't miss it!




RELATED STORIES - Fargo

1
Review: MAMMA MIA at Sheyenne Theatre Photo
Review: MAMMA MIA at Sheyenne Theatre

What did our critic think of MAMMA MIA at Sheyenne Theatre?

2
Review: SINGIN IN THE RAIN at Trollwood Performing Arts School Photo
Review: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Trollwood Performing Arts School

What did our critic think of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Trollwood Performing Arts School?

3
Review: DISNEYS DESCENDANTS at Gooseberry Park Players At Horizon Middle School Photo
Review: DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS at Gooseberry Park Players At Horizon Middle School

What did our critic think of DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS at Gooseberry Park Players At Horizon Middle School?

4
FOOTLOOSE Comes to The Lights This Month Photo
FOOTLOOSE Comes to The Lights This Month

Footloose comes to The Lights this month. Performances run July 28-30 and August 1-4 at 7:30pm.

From This Author - Brian Michaels

Brian Michaels got his start in radio at the age of 15 back in 1989. The early 90s saw a move to Moorhead, MN (Fargo, ND) for school and more radio opportunities. Brian found his niche in 1997 when he... (read more about this author)

Review: MAMMA MIA at Sheyenne TheatreReview: MAMMA MIA at Sheyenne Theatre
Review: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Trollwood Performing Arts SchoolReview: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Trollwood Performing Arts School
Review: DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS at Gooseberry Park Players At Horizon Middle SchoolReview: DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS at Gooseberry Park Players At Horizon Middle School
Review: JERSEY BOYS at Stage West At The LightsReview: JERSEY BOYS at Stage West At The Lights

Videos

Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY Video
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Video
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl Video
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
View all Videos

Fargo SHOWS

Recommended For You