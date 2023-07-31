Review: FOOTLOOSE at Stage West At The Lights

I have eagerly anticipated this show all summer, but it also brings a tinge of sadness as the summer theatre season draws to a close.

Footloose, a 1998 musical based on the classic 1984 movie of the same name, is an absolute gem. If you haven't seen the '80s movie about a small town that bans dancing, well, we might not be able to be friends! That movie, with its fantastic soundtrack, is unforgettable, and the theme song is already playing in your head as you read this.

Now, on the stage, we have the musical version, which, while lacking the on-stage tractor game of chicken from the movie, compensates with plenty of dancing and fantastic music.

Co-Directors Adam Pankow and Patrick Kasper (Choreographer), Jordan Feigert and the rest of the talented production team, have beautifully brought the small town of Bomont to life in West Fargo this summer.

The cast is filled with familiar faces, some of whom have already impressed us in other shows this season, like Chris Taylor, who shines in the lead role of Ren. Taylor's portrayal of the rebellious teenager is spot-on, and he captivates the audience with his vocals and dance moves, especially during the opening number "Footloose" and the moonwalk in "I Can't Can't Still." His chemistry with Whitney McClain, who plays Ariel, is delightful, and their duet "Almost Paradise" is a true audience favorite.

Whitney McClain's performance as Ariel is nothing short of breathtaking. Her powerful vocals take center stage in every song she's in, from "Somebody's Eyes" and "Holding Out for a Hero" to "Almost Paradise." She has an amazing voice that hits every note effortlessly, leaving us eagerly waiting for her future projects.

Rusty (Kristina Erickson), Urleen (Grace Magstadt), and Wendy Jo (Becca Koerner) add fantastic energy and unique characteristics to the stage as Ariel's best friends. Their group numbers, like "Somebody's Eyes," "Holding Out for a Hero," and "Let's Hear it for the Boy," earn them some of the biggest cheers.

The role of Willard has always been a favorite and Zach Lutz's portrayal of him is truly special, and his rendition of "Mama Says" and his dancing journey in "Let's Hear It for the Boy" leave a lasting impression.

Kenyon Koch impresses as Chuck Cranston, the jerk of a boyfriend, and his performance in "The Girl Gets Around" with Ariel, Travis (Finn Larson), and Lyle (Harrison Timm) is a highlight of Act I.

Steve Borgen's return to the stage as Rev. Shaw Moore is remarkable, and he delivers powerful scenes with Ariel and Vi (Tracy Frank), along with a soulful rendition of "Heaven Help Me" and a touching reprise of "Can You Find It in Your Heart" with Vi.

Dawn Gunderson as Ethel and Tracy Frank as Vi have their moment to shine as the moms, showcasing their real-life mom skills on stage and their singing prowess in "Learning to be Silent" alongside Ariel.

"Still Rockin," featuring Cowboy Bob (Casey Hennessy) and Cowgirl Bobbie (Macy Scharmer), is another fun number that stands out.

The big ensemble numbers are a hit, thanks to the energy and talent of the entire cast. "Footloose" kicks things off, "I'm Free" closes Act I, and the title track brings the show to a memorable conclusion.

With four more chances to catch this outstanding show, I highly recommend you don't miss it!