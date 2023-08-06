Review: EMMA! A POP MUSICAL at FMCT / The Hjemkomst Center

Emma! A Pop Musical, presented by FMCT, brings Jane Austen's classic novel to life with a modern twist and an infusion of hit songs from legendary girl groups and iconic female singers. Set in Highbury Prep, the musical follows Emma, a confident senior, who takes it upon herself to play matchmaker for her shy classmate, Harriet, before the school year ends. But amidst her relentless matchmaking efforts, Emma finds herself questioning if her own happiness might be at stake.

As I attended the final showing of Emma! A Pop Musical at FMCT to wrap up my summer theatre reviews, I couldn't help but draw parallels to the movie Clueless, capturing that same infectious vibe with an added musical flair. The small and family-friendly production, featuring 17 talented cast members, was definitely a change from the huge summer productions I've been witnessing.

Madison Anderson, portraying the title character Emma Woodhouse, was an absolute delight. Her talent shone through as she embraced the fun-loving character, delivering a stellar performance with impressive vocals. Standout numbers like "Man, I Feel Like a Woman," "King of Anything," "Straight Up," and my personal favorite, "Roar," truly showcased her vocal prowess.

Leah Thompson, playing Harriet Smith, captured the character's essence with a quiet confidence that fit the role perfectly. She also had her share of impressive vocal moments, leaving a lasting impact with renditions of "How Will I Know," "Bad, Bad, Crush," and multiple renditions of "Be My Baby."

Shayla Erdmann, as Jane Fairfax, displayed a remarkable voice that deserved more moments to shine in this role. Her renditions of "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" and "Bad, Bad Crush" were a treat for the ears.

Thomas Hudson's portrayal of Jeff Knightley, the teenage boy with a crush, was spot-on. His chemistry with Madison added depth to their scenes together, and his vocals on "Things I'll Never Say" and "King of Anything" left a lasting impression.

The supporting cast was equally praiseworthy, each delivering wonderful performances and having their standout moments on stage. Vivienne Kohlman as Miss Bates, Dawson Hendrickson as Philip Elton, Ethan Ness as Frankie, Owen Kottenbrook as Martin, and Lana Erickson as Ashley all contributed to the show's overall excellence.

With such a young and talented cast, the future of theatre looks bright. I sincerely hope each member continues their journey in the performing arts, as I have no doubt we'll witness more exceptional performances from them in the future.

Regrettably, the show only had two performances, leaving no more opportunities for others to experience this entertaining production.

A heartfelt congratulations goes out to the entire cast and crew for putting together such a fun and captivating show. Emma! A Pop Musical was a memorable theatrical experience that left the audience enthralled and entertained throughout.