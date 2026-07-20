Review: 13 THE MUSICAL Gooseberry Park Players at Frances Frazier Comstock Theatre At Concordia College

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A hilarious and heartfelt coming-of-age musical about discovering that "cool" is sometimes found where we least expect it. Featuring music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown and a book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn, 13 The Musical premiered in Los Angeles in 2007 before making its Broadway debut in 2008.

The story follows Evan Goldman, a 12 year old from New York City whose life is turned upside down when his parents divorce. Forced to move with his mother to a small town in Indiana just weeks before his 13th birthday and Bar Mitzvah, Evan is determined to find his place at his new middle school. As he navigates cliques, friendships, first crushes, and the pressures of popularity, he discovers that being accepted isn't nearly as important as being a good friend.

I asked director Scott Brusven, "Why 13 The Musical, and why now?" He told me:

"13 matters right now because it reflects the real world our kids are growing up in, fast-moving, hyperconnected, and full of pressure to fit in. This story shows the honest, messy, beautiful truth of being thirteen today, reminding us that understanding each other takes curiosity, compassion, and a willingness to slow down and really understand one another. Choosing this show invites our whole community into a family conversation about what our students are actually facing, and why their experiences deserve to be seen."

Leading the cast is Jack Davis as Evan, and he is outstanding in the role. He carries the emotional weight of the show with confidence and sincerity while capturing both Evan's awkwardness and determination in a completely believable way. Vocally, Jack shines throughout the evening, particularly on "Thirteen / Becoming a Man" (that note...wow!), "All Hail the Brain," "Being a Geek," and "Tell Her."

Claire Froslie brings warmth and authenticity to the role of Patrice. Her performance is effortlessly genuine, making Patrice one of the show's most endearing characters. Claire's vocals are equally impressive, especially on "The Lamest Place in the World," "What It Means to Be a Friend," and "Good Enough."

As Archie, Owen Siders is an absolute scene-stealer. His comic timing is exceptional, but what makes his performance memorable is how naturally he balances humor with genuine heart. His performances of "Terminal Illness" and "If That's What It Is" are definite highlights.

Vuk Ljepoja perfectly embodies Brett's confidence and swagger. He commands the stage whenever he appears and brings the right amount of charisma to the school's star athlete. His performance of "Any Minute" showcases both his vocal ability and commanding stage presence.

Greta Gruchalla is delightful as Kendra, bringing an infectious energy that lights up every scene she's in. Her bubbly personality feels completely natural, and she delivers strong vocals on "Hey Kendra" and "Any Minute."

As the manipulative Lucy, Sophie Paszkiewicz fully embraces the character's larger-than-life personality. She delivers just the right mix of confidence, attitude, and humor, making Lucy an entertaining antagonist without ever going over the top. Her performance of "Opportunity" is one of her standout moments.

I also have to give a shout-out to one of the audience's favorite moments featuring Eddie (Parker Reburn), Malcolm (Leo Roberts), Richie (Simon Brusven), and Simon (Noah Anderson) during "Bad Bad News." Their choreography, energy, and comedic chemistry had the audience roaring with laughter.

That leads to another well-deserved shout-out for choreographer Colby Schwartzwalter. From the hilarious choreography in "Bad Bad News" to the energetic finale of "Brand New You," Colby created production numbers that were fun, polished, and perfectly suited to this talented young cast.

The rest of the cast and ensemble were equally impressive. Considering this company is made up primarily of students ranging from eighth graders to just three recent high school graduates, the level of talent on display is remarkable. The future certainly looks bright for Gooseberry Park Players.

I also have to recognize the incredibly talented pit orchestra under the direction of Jo Marie Fike. Their performance brought Jason Robert Brown's energetic and demanding score to life, providing a wonderful musical foundation for the cast.

Congratulations to everyone involved in this production. You still have time to catch a performance, and I highly recommend that you do.

Photo Credit – Mark Sorgaard, FatCat Studios

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