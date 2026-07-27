Review: CABARET at Sheyenne High School

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The Summer Arts Intensive Presents CABARET!

Cabaret is one of the most celebrated and influential musicals ever written, blending dazzling entertainment with a chilling political warning. Set in Berlin during the final years of the Weimar Republic, the show follows the lives of performers and patrons at the decadent Kit Kat Club as the rise of Nazism slowly transforms the world around them.

With music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff, the musical is based on stories by Christopher Isherwood and the play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten. It premiered on Broadway in 1966 and has been revived numerous times, with each production offering its own interpretation of the show's timeless themes. This time, it is Summer Arts Intensive that brings this iconic musical to life.

The story centers on Cliff Bradshaw, a young American writer who arrives in Berlin seeking inspiration. He soon becomes involved with Sally Bowles, an ambitious British singer performing at the Kit Kat Club. Their complicated romance unfolds against the backdrop of a city enjoying its final days of freedom before the Nazi regime gains power.

Interwoven with their story is the touching relationship between boarding house owner Fräulein Schneider and her elderly Jewish suitor, Herr Schultz, whose engagement becomes increasingly threatened by the growing tide of anti-Semitism.

Presiding over everything are the mysterious Emcees, the flamboyant masters of ceremonies at the Kit Kat Club. They serve as narrators, entertainers, and symbolic observers, often blurring the line between reality and performance. Their increasingly sinister presence mirrors Germany's descent into fascism.

One of the greatest strengths of this production is its exceptional cast, with every principal delivering authenticity, outstanding vocals, and emotional depth.

Leading the way are the two Emcees, Austin Saari and Josie Kendall, whose magnetic stage presence keeps the Kit Kat Club alive from beginning to end. They each bring their own distinct energy to the role while working seamlessly together, serving as both entertainers and ominous narrators as the story grows darker. Their performances in "Willkommen (Welcome to Berlin)," "Money" alongside the Kit Kats, the exhilarating Act Two kick line, and the haunting "If You Could See Her" rank among the production's highlights. Individually, Saari delivers a beautifully restrained and heartfelt "I Don't Care Much," while Kendall commands the stage with a fierce, confident rendition of "Mein Herr."

Leif Carlson gives Cliff Bradshaw a genuine warmth and sincerity that makes him easy to invest in. His chemistry with Emma Andersen creates a believable relationship that evolves naturally throughout the production, allowing both the joyful and heartbreaking moments to resonate. Carlson's vocals blend effortlessly with Andersen's during "Perfectly Marvelous," creating one of the musical's most charming duets.

As Sally Bowles, Emma Andersen perfectly captures both the character's infectious charisma and underlying vulnerability. She effortlessly lights up the stage whenever she appears, balancing Sally's playful confidence with the emotional complexity beneath the surface. Vocally, Andersen is outstanding, delivering memorable performances of "Don't Tell Mama," "Maybe This Time," and the show's iconic title song, "Cabaret," each filled with passion, power, and conviction.

Bear Reed Jr. is terrific as Ernst Ludwig, portraying the character with an easy charm that gradually reveals a far more unsettling side. His measured and convincing performance makes Ernst's role in the story all the more impactful.

The emotional heart of the production belongs to Annie Hannig as Fräulein Schneider and Noah Meline as Herr Schultz. Hannig portrays Schneider with warmth, quiet strength, and genuine humanity, while Meline fills Schultz with kindness, optimism, and unwavering sincerity. Their relationship is touching from its earliest moments, making the emotional weight of their story especially powerful. Hannig's vocals shine in "So What," "It Couldn't Please Me More," "Married," and the heartbreaking "What Would You Do?" Meline complements her beautifully with heartfelt performances in "It Couldn't Please Me More" and "Married," creating some of the production's most memorable and emotional moments.

Clara Kranz is delightful as Fräulein Kost, bringing confidence, personality, and plenty of stage presence to the role. She makes the most of every appearance, and her strong vocals during "Married" add another layer of energy and fun to the ensemble number.

The entire ensemble deserves tremendous recognition. They maintain remarkable energy throughout the performance while seamlessly transitioning between dazzling nightclub entertainment and the increasingly unsettling atmosphere surrounding the story. Their precision, choreography, expressive performances, and unwavering commitment help create the immersive world that makes Cabaret so compelling.

The production is elevated even further by the outstanding pit orchestra under the direction of Jason Carlson. The musicians capture Kander and Ebb's iconic score with precision, effortlessly shifting from lively cabaret numbers to emotionally intimate moments while providing exceptional support for the performers on stage.

The visual presentation of the production is equally impressive. Set designer Brian Lynch creates a versatile and atmospheric environment that effortlessly transforms from the lively decadence of the Kit Kat Club to the more intimate settings of Berlin, allowing the story to flow naturally from scene to scene. Complementing the set is the exceptional work of lighting designer Kerry Horst, whose lighting not only enhances the mood of each scene but also underscores the show's gradual shift from playful exuberance to unsettling darkness. Together, the set and lighting create an immersive world that draws the audience deeper into the story.

I also have to recognize Costume Designer Sandy Thiel, whose incredible work helps transport the audience to 1930s Berlin. From the glamorous and provocative Kit Kat Club costumes to the more understated everyday attire, every design feels authentic to both the characters and the period, adding another layer of visual storytelling that enhances an already impressive production.

Director Rebecca Saari and her outstanding creative team have once again delivered a production that is both visually stunning and emotionally impactful, bringing this classic musical to life with passion, precision, and purpose.

More than 60 years after its Broadway debut, Cabaret continues to resonate because it asks timeless questions: What happens when people ignore warning signs? How much responsibility do individuals bear during times of political upheaval? Can entertainment distract us from reality, or illuminate it?

Its unforgettable score, layered characters, and powerful social commentary have made Cabaret one of musical theatre's greatest achievements, capable of being both exhilarating and deeply unsettling in equal measure. Summer Arts Intensive's production is a worthy addition to that legacy and one that audiences should not miss.

Photo Credit: Renegade Photography





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