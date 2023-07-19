Review: DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS at Gooseberry Park Players At Horizon Middle School

Get ready to be enchanted by the magic of Disney once again! Descendants, the 2023 Gooseberry Park Players Production, brings together the beloved children of classic Disney villains and heroes for an exciting and heartwarming tale.

The story revolves around Ben, a Prince and the son of Belle and Beast, who decides to give the children of villains a chance at redemption. These kids, who have spent most of their lives banished to The Isle of Lost, are now invited to attend school in Auradon. With the perfect blend of Disney music and a cast of talented young performers, Descendants promises to be a delightful experience for audiences of all ages.

In his directorial debut at Gooseberry, Scott Brusven brings his expertise and passion to the Fargo-Moorhead Theatre Community. The production team deserves a round of applause for bringing this show to life, with special recognition for Lighting Designer Joshua Hallaway, a Gooseberry alum, who, at only 11th grade, has done a phenomenal job.

This year's set and costumes were nothing short of spectacular! A huge congratulations goes out to Scenic Designer Nick Schons and Costume Designer Jean Sando for their outstanding work.

Pit Conductor Jo Marie Fike and the talented members of the Pit Orchestra deserve accolades for creating the enchanting music that enhances the show's magic.

Now, let's talk about the cast, a group of over 50 kids ranging from 6th grade to 12th grade. The ensemble plays a crucial role, and their performance on numbers like "Be Our Guest" and "Break This Down" is truly enjoyable.

Among the individual standouts, Evan Froslie (11th MHS) shines as Ben, capturing the character's charm with performances on "Better Together," "Did I Mention," "Better Together (Prelude 2)," and "If Only."

Emma Anderson (12th MHS) portrays Mal, daughter of Maleficent, with perfection. Her portrayal of an angsty teenager is spot-on, and her vocals are captivating on songs like "Evil Like Me," "Better Together," and the mesmerizing duet "Space Between" with Evie, played by the talented Ashlyn Kanuch (11th MHS), who brilliantly embodies Grimhilde's daughter. Ashlyn's vocals shine on "Ways to Be Wicked," "Chillin Like a Villain," and "Space Between."

Isaac Leiseth (11th MHS) takes on the role of Jay, son of Jafar, and brings humor and flair to the character. His standout moments include performances on "Rotten to the Core," "Good is the New Bad," "Goal," and "Chillin Like a Villain."

Tristan Sullivan (10th MHS) portrays Carlos, son of Cruella de Vil, with a contagious enthusiasm. His scenes are a joy to watch, and his performances on "Rotten to the Core," "Good is the New Bad," "Goal," and "Chillin Like a Villain" are truly entertaining.

Davie Judd (10th MHS) impressively embodies Maleficent, skillfully portraying the evil character while showcasing her powerful vocals on "Evil Like Me" and "Parents Revenge."

Kipling Olson, Allie Skauge, and Ireland Woodward add depth to the show with their wonderful portrayals of Jafar, Grimhilde, and Cruella, respectively.

Other notable performances include Miles Brusven and Lucie Swanson as Chad and Audrey, Nathan Krogen and Lily Damico as King Beast and Belle, and Magnolia Burns as Fairy Godmother. Elise Halvorson as Jane and Liam Newman as Doug also make their mark.

In conclusion, Descendants is a delightful, family-friendly show that you don't want to miss. Make sure to catch it while you still have the chance. Prepare to be transported to the magical world of Disney once more and witness the timeless battle between good and evil in a whole new light!

***Photo credit to Mark Sorgaard – Fatcat Studios