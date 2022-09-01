Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MAD AS A HATTER Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in 2023

Performances run  March 24-26, 31 and April 1.

Sep. 01, 2022  
MAD AS A HATTER Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in 2023

Mad As A Hatter comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in March 2023. Performances run March 24-26, 31 and April 1.

Theophilus Carter is content with his small tailor's shop on High Street, thank you very much. But when his best friend publishes a nonsense book called Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and uses him as the inspiration for The Mad Hatter, his sensible shop becomes a mad house of uppity Londoners trying to get a peek at the real Mad Hatter. As Theo struggles to maintain his simple life, and Lewis Carroll roars to success as one of England's greatest authors, it's bound time for a puckish young woman named Alice to find her way back into the Hatter's life. As a real world look into the lives that made Wonderland, MAD AS A HATTER explores the burden of nostalgia, the whimsy of madness, and the undeniable power of play.

Auditions tentatively scheduled for February 12-13

Member pre-sale begins Feb 21

Tickets available March 7





September 1, 2022

