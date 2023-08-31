IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Performances run November 30 – December 17, 2023.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

It’s A Wonderful Life: The Musical comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre this holiday season. Performances run November 30 – December 17, 2023.

This musical adaptation of Frank Capra’s masterpiece film is the saga of George Bailey, the Everyman from the small town of Bedford Falls. His dreams of escape and adventure have been squashed by family obligations and civic duty, and whose guardian angel has to descend on Christmas Eve to save him from despair, and to remind him – by showing him what the world would have been like had he never been born – that he has had, after all, a wonderful life.

Learn more Click Here.




