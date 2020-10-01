FirstLink Celebrates 50 Years of Service

Quite a milestone was reached for FirstLink as it celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2020 with "Lifesaver Luncheon." (Recording)

Quite the celebration was held virtually on September 30th, 2020 with those who have supported FirstLink since 1970 and guest speaker Katherine Kiernan of Aspire Reality.

"This luncheon really moved me! Katherine's story of having to overcome the trials she did, got me to realize how much as women, we want to be that everything for everybody and nothing is going to stop us. Thank goodness she got the help she needed because her story will inspire so many women out there." - Luncheon Attendee

"FirstLink luncheon was very well done! Katherine shared her story with clarity and compassion. She was a great spokesperson. I'm glad I was included." - Luncheon Attendee

You have the POWER to save a life! FirstLink is not able to thrive without community donations. Thank you for giving what you can! GIVE via https://firstlinknd.donordock.com/donate

FirstLink is a free, confidential service available to anyone 24/7/365 for listening and support, referrals to resources/help, and crisis intervention. FirstLink answers the 211 helpline, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and communicates via the text line 898-211. FirstLink provides these services across the entire state of North Dakota and parts of Minnesota. Dial 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 from anywhere in our service area for confidential help and support.

