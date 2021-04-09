Fargo Theatre Reopens on May 1

After being closed for more than one year, the Fargo Theatre will reopen on Saturday, May 1st. Throughout the month of May, the Theatre will host performances by the FM Ballet and Messiah Dance in addition to film screenings and private event rentals. To ensure the health and safety of patrons, the Fargo Theatre will require all guests to wear masks and will utilize reserved seating to accommodate physical distancing and lower audience capacity.

The first event staged at the Theatre will be a performance by the FM Ballet. The local arts organization will present The Copeland Dance Concert featuring Quilters for audiences on May 1st at 2pm and 6pm and on May 2nd at 2pm. Tickets are available exclusively through the FM Ballet and can be purchased at FMBallet.org/tickets.

Additional information detailing the Fargo Theatre's Health and Safety plan will be announced soon. The Theatre will also announce more events and film screenings in the coming weeks.

