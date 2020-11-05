Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Launches 30 DAYS OF THANKS

Staff, board, volunteers, patrons, and supporters share their reasons why they are grateful for FMCT.

Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre has launched its 30 Days of Thanks series.

Watch all this month as staff, board, volunteers, patrons, and supporters share their reasons why they are grateful for FMCT. Though FMCT has had a challenging year, there is still so much to be thankful for.

For Day Four, hear from Ella Rudd (FMCT student and volunteer) and Karin Rudd (FMCT board member, parent, and volunteer).

Shows View More Fargo Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You