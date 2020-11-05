Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Launches 30 DAYS OF THANKS

Staff, board, volunteers, patrons, and supporters share their reasons why they are grateful for FMCT.

Nov. 5, 2020  

Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre has launched its 30 Days of Thanks series.

Watch all this month as staff, board, volunteers, patrons, and supporters share their reasons why they are grateful for FMCT. Though FMCT has had a challenging year, there is still so much to be thankful for.

For Day Four, hear from Ella Rudd (FMCT student and volunteer) and Karin Rudd (FMCT board member, parent, and volunteer).


