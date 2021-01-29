Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Announces YOUTH CONSERVATORY CLASSES

Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre has announced that it will host Youth Conservatory Classes. The classes will take place on Saturdays, January 23 - March 13.

During these uncertain times you can be confident that FMCT ED will meet your educational theatre needs. Registration for the company's Winter classes is now open and they will offer each class in-person (if state guidelines permit) and an online option as well!

If state guidelines order no in-person classes, FMCT will automatically shift all in-person classes to its virtual classrooms.

Learn more and enroll at https://fmct.org/education/.