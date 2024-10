Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fargo Moorhead Communith Theater's Fifth Annual 10 Minute Play Festival is set for next year.

FMCT’s 10 Minute Plays return in 2025 for the 5th Annual Festival! Featuring ten short plays performed across two weekends, FMCT’s fifth annual play festival will bring local, regional, and national talent to the stage.

Performances run January 17-19 and 24-26, 2025.

Comments