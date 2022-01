10 Minute Plays, Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre's Second Annual Play Festival, will be presented this month.

FMCT's 10 Minute Plays return in 2022! Featuring eight short plays performed across two weekends, FMCT's second annual play festival will bring local, regional, and national talent to the stage.

Performances are January 21-22, 28-29, 2022.

Learn more at https://fmct.org/current-season/