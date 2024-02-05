FARGO COMEDY Returns to the Fargo Theatre This Month

The event runs February 16-17, 2024.

Feb. 05, 2024

Fargo Comedy  returns to Fargo Theatre this month. The event runs February 16-17, 2024.

Get ready for a hilarious comeback! The fan-favorite comedy festival is returning in 2024, and it’s bound to be a side-splitting extravaganza!

Join in for two unforgettable nights of laughter at the 2024 Fargo Comedy Fest ft. Maria Bamford, Drew Lynch & Friends at the iconic Fargo Theatre. This year, the theatre will present two incredible headliners, Maria Bamford and Drew Lynch, along with a fantastic lineup of their comedic friends.




