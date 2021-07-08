Empire Theatre Company Will Kick off 2021-22 Season With COMPANY Next Month

The Empire Theatre Company has announced its 2021-22 season, opening next month with Company at the Empire Arts Center.

The rest of the season will consist of three shows and an incubator series, running through April 2022.

Company will run August 11-14, and 18-21.

Additional productions include Annie (October 7-17), The Holiday Show (November 26-December 5), and The 39 Steps (February 10-26, 2022).

The Incubator Series, a festival of 10-minute plays by women-identified playwrights from the U.S. and Canada, will be presented March 31, April 1-2 at 7:30 p.m. and April 3 at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.empireartscenter.com/.