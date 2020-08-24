Dakota Stage Looks to Make Health and Safety Upgrades to its Theater Before Reopening in October

The theater will introduce auto-flushing toilets, sensor sinks, and touchless paper towel dispensers.

Dakota Stage is looking to make some upgrades to its theater amidst the health crisis, KFYR reports.

The theater's staff are applying for the state's Economic Resiliency Grant. The grant allows businesses to receive up to $50,000 of funding to make purchases that would help them reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Stage Executive Director, Joshua Johnson, said that the theater is hoping to introduce auto-flushing toilets, sensor sinks, and touchless paper towel dispensers. In addition, they are looking to add plexiglass shields around the box office.

Audiences will be invited back to the theater in October, and Johnson said he hopes that these changes will be implemented by then.

Read more on KFYR.

