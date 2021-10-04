Bee Gees Gold comes to the Fargo Theatre this week!

Bee Gees Gold has performed all over the world. Their portrayal of the brothers Gibb is with a zest for detail like no other. From the look to the sound to the falsettos, you will close your eyes and say its Barry, Maurice & Robin! John Acosta's Bee Gees Gold Is the ultimate salute and experience of seeing The Bee Gees in their prime, LIVE ONCE AGAIN!

With the detailed vocal stylings of John Acosta (Barry Gibb) , Daryll Borges (Robin Gibb) , Jeff Celentano (Maurice Gibb) as the brothers Gibb, there is a sensation that will make you blurt out, "Wow... I've just seen and heard the Bee Gees!"

Backed by a live band, Bee Gees Gold recreates the look and sound of The Bee Gees from the '60s to the late '70s, with their unique falsettos that made them legends.

The performance is set for October 8, 2021. Learn more at https://jadepresents.com/event/2020-bee-gees-gold-fargo/.